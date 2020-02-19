Giraudel and Eggleston to take advantage of Community Tourism Enhancement Competition

One of the participants in the Community Tourism Enhancement Competition (CTEC), Shirley Alexander, is planning to use the competition to transform the communities of Giraudel and Eggleston.

The competition was recently launched at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building.

She said her group will focus on the transformation of the Giraudel/Eggleston Flower Show site.

“We have started and we will continue and we intend to use the competition to transform our communities even more, our people, our landscape, everything that we have to offer,” Alexander said.

She said the competition will also be used to bring back some past activities with some additions.

“We will focus a lot on our flower show site, 2.6 acres, so you should look forward to exciting activities there in March and April when the competition will be on,” she said.

Alexander believes that the competition is creating more opportunities for community groups.

“We aim to have a more enhanced environment and more sustainable lifestyles. Of course, we are noted for our abundance of flowers and our people so we will be focusing on those. Our talents, our skills, whatever we have to offer,” she said.

She also mentioned that the community had an improved National Employment Programme (NEP) which started in September 2019.

“We have been pressing forward with the NEP, the Ministry of Tourism and others,” Alexander stated.