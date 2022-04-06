Giraudel Flower Show returns

Preparations are in full gear to resume the Giraudel-Eggleston Annual Flower Show/Market Fair this year, after a five year absence.

The Flower Show site at Giraudel is being upgraded to create an Enchanted Garden Event carded for Friday, May 27 to Sunday 29, 2022.

The main activities during that weekend will be the formal opening ceremony and launch of the Flower Show/Market Fair to be held from 4.00 p.m on Friday, May 27, as part of the 2022 National Independence Celebrations, a local creole brunch on Saturday, May 28 and a garden tea party on Sunday, May 29.

According to organizers, daily features will be the Market Fair on the Flower Show Site in Giraudel and the Heritage Site in Eggleston and other designated areas along the roadside where various products made in the communities will be showcased and sold in and around the site.

“The 2.6 acres of land which has now become the permanent home for the Flower Show/Market Fair is intended to be a colourful and educational Botanic Centre where nationals and overseas tourists can visit and experience tranquility and beauty – “Nature in Paradise” a spectacular garden of flowers and other natural products of Dominica,” a release from the organizers states.

The release adds that as a prelude to the weekend activity of May 27 to 29, patrons will get the opportunity to view the lower portion of the Flower Show grounds on Easter Sunday, April 17, from 11:00 a.m. during a preview and Easter Brunch Sale.

“So we invite all to take a cool ride up to the scenic villages of Eggleston and Giraudel and enjoy the cool breeze, tranquility and hospitality of our twin communities,” the release concludes.

The Giraudel-Eggleston Annual Flower Show/Market Fair was last held in 2016.