Global Women’s Empowerment Virtual Conference 2020 The Time for Change is Now – Remaining Relevant Post Covid-19

A star-studded line up of women from the international communities stretching from the Caribbean, the Americas, Africa, and the subcontinent of India, are set to converge on a virtual platform for the Global Women’s Empowerment Virtual Conference 2020.

Organized by Future Focus Empowerment Institute International and Apex Development (which last year attained its ECOSOC accredited​​ NGO consultative status) the conference is set to Friday May 22, 2020 at 11 am (EST), via a zoom virtual meeting room.

According to one of the conference hosts, Janillia Seraphin, Co-founder/ Executive Vice President of Future Focus Empowerment Institute International, (a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica) “Dr. Joyce Banda, the first female and former President of Malawi, have been asked to share her experiences, achievements, the challenges she faced and how they overcame them as a woman in leadership.”

Being champions in the advocacy of women’s economic and social empowerment, they will also share their views on the challenges and solutions facing the women of today that are the leaders of tomorrow, giving the participants a general road map of where women, as a collective, could be if they make the best use of their social capital and social network of people, on the local, national and global fronts.

Her Excellency Pennelope Beckles, the Permanent Representative of Trinidad & Tobago to the United Nations and Vice President of the Executive Board of the United Nations, The Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), was also invited to share a words at the conference.

The WEC 2020 will be hosted by Ms. Crystal Camejo CEO of Future Focus Empowerment Institute International and Co-hosted/moderated by Ms. Colette Cyrus Burnett CEO of Global Food Warrior.

The aims of the WEC 2020 are:

To engage, educate, and empower women globally.

To provide a platform where women can have their voices heard.

To connect individuals and interest groups to a resourceful network of entities.

To shed light and spark a conversation on underlying issues affecting women globally.

To provide solutions to issues that can be explored and utilized by leaders and international bodies.

To provide women with the opportunity to share their experiences and current realities.

Panel discussions include Women and the Future of Health & Wellness, Women and the Future of Education, Women and the future of Science & Technology, and Women and the future of Entrepreneurship Reimagined. The panel discussions will be followed by a 25 minutes Virtual Q&A Segment, and will end with a 30-minutes Break out overdrive Networking Session.

Also joining as special guests are: Young Author, Poet and Empowerment Speaker, twelve year old Natalie Wambui of Kenya, Young Pannist and Entertainer from Trinidad and Tobago Mahalia Thomas and Hollywood Actress, Writer and Producer Teneisha Campbell also a native of Trinidad and Tobago living in California USA, who was notably part of the cast of the Oscar winning Black Panther Movie, in the role of front line border tribeswoman.

As we may know, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), cancelled its annual Commission on the Status of Women 64 (CSW64), leading to groups to meet in virtual rooms.

It is against this background that the organizers of WEC2020 organized this conference to support, empower and create platforms for individuals, communities and various interest groups in our society to have a space in which their voices can be heard and to create a network of resourceful entities and individuals to which they can connect.

A record 200 participants had registered as of Sunday May 17, 2020. Registration for this event was extended by popular demand but will close as of 12am on Wednesday May 20, 2020. To register for the conference email, info@futurefocusemi.org.