GOOD FRIDAY MUSIC: Were you there , when they crucified my Lord?

A very beautiful & meaningful Hymn which makes you realize the Grace of the Very God who loved us all so much that He came down to us as one of us to give away himself as a token of Love.. a Selfless Love… an Agape Love… The Greatest Love ! Know that No matter what kind of situation you are in… He still Loves you.. & Thinks of you each day ! Come back to the Lord your God ! Blessings ! Praise Adonai ! Shalom ! JESUS IS RISEN !

