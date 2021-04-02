GOOD FRIDAY MUSIC: Were you there , when they crucified my Lord?

A very beautiful & meaningful Hymn which makes you realize the Grace of the Very God who loved us all so much that He came down to us as one of us to give away himself as a token of Love.. a Selfless Love… an Agape Love… The Greatest Love ! Know that No matter what kind of situation you are in… He still Loves you.. & Thinks of you each day ! Come back to the Lord your God ! Blessings ! Praise Adonai ! Shalom ! JESUS IS RISEN !
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.