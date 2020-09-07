Government foots $900,000 bill to extend DAPD building

The Government, through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) Programme, has provided an amount of over $900,000 for the extension of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) structure located on Canal Lane in Goodwill.

Minister with responsibility for Dominicans with disabilities, Dr. Adis King, said at the contract signing ceremony last week that the government had allocated an amount of $929,398.49 for the construction of the ground and first floor extension of the existing DAPD structure.

King said that area where DAPD members “gather, hold meetings, do training and strategize” has to be safe.

“It has to provide sufficient room for our persons with various forms of disabilities,” she stated.

The Minister said that industrial equipment and solar panels will also be provided for the building which she believes will help to reduce, if not eliminate, the cost of electricity at the facility.

“No doubt, this will provide new opportunities for your members in assisting them to become more productive and improving the overall quality of life,” Dr. King stated.

Meantime, Executive Director of the DAPD, Nathalie Murphy said the building will bring an end to the association’s years of challenges and difficulties in finding suitable and appropriate venues to host and hold activities on behalf of persons with disabilities.

“And then we are going to see an increase in activities and events on behalf of persons with disabilities,” she noted.

“So today we are very happy, we are very excited to see that one of our dreams that was conceived since 1985, which is the construction of a multi-purpose development centre becoming a reality,” the DAPD official stated.