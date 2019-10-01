Government minister rails against the abuse of older persons

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing ‘International Day of older Persons’ today.

It is observed annually on October 1st, a special day for older people and senior citizens around the world.

This year ‘International Day of older Persons’ observed under the theme: “The Journey to Age Equality” which focuses on pathways of coping with existing and preventing future old age inequality.

“The theme clearly reflects on the determination, commitment and capacity of this nation of ours to rise and advance against all odds,” Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac during a statement on Tuesday.

He continued, “As the clock ticks so the number of older persons in our society increase and likewise our responsibility to them.”

According to Isaac they are a group of people who still have more to offer, “a group of people who we must continue to respect and cherish, a people who will never disappear because of inevitable natural recruitment.”

“These are the reasons why like other members of this global community this government of the Commonwealth of Dominica continues to make provision for the ageing components of our nation by providing among other things appropriate housing, care and other social programmes that see it that our older persons age gracefully and enjoy older age,” he said. “A task and responsibility, every single capable citizen of this nation and the global community must remain in tune with.”

Furthermore, Isaac said another aspect that this year theme advocates is the need to ensure that older persons on island are not exposed to the ugly and the unfortunate elements of abuse which are becoming exponentially a global concern.

“Our senior citizens deserve better,” he stated. “As a nation we must remain resilient and at all course guard against such evils.”

He added, “We must continue to interact with them, engage them and not let them leave the face of this planet with all their wealth of knowledge.”

Isaac indicated it was projected that by 2050 the global population of older persons which currently stands at 700 million will rise to over 2 billion, “and proportionately, in our local context, our population will take a similar, if not increased, trend.”

He said this is evident in the number of persons we have on record that are annually joining the group of persons over 60 years.

Additionally, Isaac stated that many people are joining the ranks of national centenarians, “an indication of how blessed we are in this Isle of Beauty…”

“As a nation we must not detract from what gives us this global status as a people with exceptional longevity,” he said.

He urged the public to learn from the lifestyles of the older persons and emulate their successes.

“Let us on this day and beyond, continue to exhibit our respect to the older persons,” he urged. “Give them their dues, they have made their sacrifice and have laid their foundation that we now build on.”

Isaac encourages the public to visit and spend time with the country’s beloved older persons wherever they may be… “share with them your love and appreciation.”