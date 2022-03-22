Government of Dominica supports southeast football club’s participation in Concacaf Caribbean club shield

PRESS RELEASE - Office of the Prime Minister of Dominica - Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 11:33 AM
PM Skerrit and Ronald Green Club Manager of South East Football Club

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit recently presented a cheque in the amount of EC$25,000 to Mr. Ronald Green, the Manager of the South East Football Club, to fund the team’s travel to Puerto Rico to participate in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield.

The tournament runs from April 15-24, 2022 and features the top teams from the participating territories. South East Football Club are the back to back champions of the Dominica Football Association Premier League (2019, 2020).

At the presentation on Friday, Prime Minister Skerrit said the Government of Dominica was pleased to support the team’s bid to lift the Caribbean Club Championship.

He congratulated the members of the South East Football Club and wished them success in the upcoming tournament.

The Minister with responsibility for Sports, Hon. Roselyn Paul, Parliamentary Representative for the Morne Jaune-Riviere Cyrique Constituency, Hon. Gretta Roberts and Parliamentary Representative for the Laplaine Constituency, Hon. Kent Edwards were also in attendance.

