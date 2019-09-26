BREAKING NEWS: Government receives report from electoral reform mission; says it’s unacceptable

Dominica News Online - Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 1:20 PM
Levi Peter meeting with reporters

Dominica News Online (DNO) has just been informed that the government of Dominica has received the report of a Joint Special Mission to Dominica comprising CARICOM, the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organization of American States (OAS) to assist with electoral reform in the country.

Attorney General Levi Peter announced at a news conference moments ago that the government has received the report but finds certain recommendations to be unacceptable, unworkable and likely to cause confusion. The government has also said that some of the recommendations contained in the report will be costly to implement.

The Mission, which visited from August 6th to the 29th, met with the principal stakeholders in Dominica’s electoral process, including the major political parties, electoral authorities, government authorities and members of civil society.

At the time of publication of this story, the news conference was still underway.

A more detailed story will follow.

3 Comments

  1. Bee
    September 26, 2019

    Well duhhhhh if they say they agree then they would be agreeing to what right minded people have been saying all along. And that cannot be the case….

  2. Ms. Francis
    September 26, 2019

    What half … reporting is this? Why not just wait for after the press conference, obtain a copy of the transcript and give us a full report.
    Stupes .

  3. Lyn
    September 26, 2019

    This cannot be too costly for our democracy skerrit

