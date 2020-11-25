Government to increase participation in the fight against NCDs

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to heighten its participation in the fight against Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Dominica.

The prime minister announced on his weekly Anou Palay Programme on the weekend, “ We intend to resuscitate the national commission on NCD’s, look at some of the additional policy measures that we need to take to help our society fight this.”

He believes that the presence of NCD’s has a major impact on the economy and of individuals’ future.

“If we have productive people who are now removed from the workforce, we have a challenge and I think we can manage it, but we must all play our part in this regard,” Skerrit stated.

Meantime, Coordinator of the Health Promotions Unit Mignon Rolle-Shillingford is calling on corporate businesses to invest in a work wellness programme.

“I also want to talk to some of our corporate businesses and we are seeing that some of them are maybe burdened with a number of sickness and absenteeism and these are people you do not get any product from them during production because they are sick and yet still you have to pay,” she remarked.

Rolle-Shiilingford continued, “Invest in a ‘Work Wellness Programme’ because what you will see happening, if you have a wellness programme at work where you get persons to exercise and to eat healthy, and you bring in persons to inform and educate them, you are going to have healthier workers.”