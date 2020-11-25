Government to increase participation in the fight against NCDs

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that his government plans to heighten its participation in the fight against Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Dominica.
The prime minister announced on his weekly Anou Palay Programme on the weekend, “ We intend to resuscitate the national commission on NCD’s, look at some of the additional policy measures that we need to take to help our society fight this.”
He believes that the presence of NCD’s has a major impact on the economy and of individuals’ future.
“If we have productive people who are now removed from the workforce, we have a challenge and I think we can manage it, but we must all play our part in this regard,” Skerrit stated.
Meantime, Coordinator of the Health Promotions Unit Mignon Rolle-Shillingford is calling on corporate businesses to invest in a work wellness programme.
“I also want to talk to some of our corporate businesses and we are seeing that some of them are maybe burdened with a number of sickness and absenteeism and these are people you do not get any product from them during production because they are sick and yet still you have to pay,” she remarked.
Rolle-Shiilingford continued, “Invest in a ‘Work Wellness Programme’ because what you will see happening, if you have a wellness programme at work where you get persons to exercise and to eat healthy, and you bring in persons to inform and educate them, you are going to have healthier workers.”
10 Comments
Nice Commentary
. thanks much Nkruma. Well versed
Well focus. We need this Odd Minister out if our government and our people
Shame on Skerrit, you have failed us and reduced people to begging and poverty and you have lack Decency and decorum in government
You are that failure. Get the Hell Out of our struggling people and government
You have no thoughts nor intellectual and intelligence of Socioeconomic development.
We need you to get the Hell Out of our ailing Government. Go away, get lost, gone forever.
Out! Your focus is not on Dominica. You’ve made so many promises and speeches and yet you are this failed incompetent fake Prime (Odd) Minister. We quote you..”Go to Hell, Go to Hell, about your damn shameful Business”. You have failed us and killed our Nature Isle
…
We believe that the presence of this failed incompetent, Immature fake Irresponsible Skerrit and his worthless L’abour has killed our agriculture, our economy, employment opportunities for our youth and struggling parents wanting to ensure that their children will have a good education and well advised and supported by their parents and family.
This fake incompetent Labour government and its incompetent failed Prime Minister and his failed questionable Labour government has failed us and has reduced our people and struggling parents and family to poverty, begging through this Insulting Red Bobol Clinic.
Skerrit is Not visionary nor is he doing well in office and his concerns are enjoying his position which has no concept of building our Dominica and it’s people. It is so sad to see a small island like Dominica has lost its resources that we witnessed in the 1970’s and 80’s.
This Labour government is a pappyshow wedding with a failed visionless Labour government and incompetent…
Geezus!!..Here I am coming to praise the man on his initiative. I didn’t realize that was another of the weekly talking points on his show. smh!!.
Skerrit needs to get off that radio program, and actually build real programs in the Ministries to make the necessary changes to move the country forward..The commitment to talking about so many problems mainly to make yourself look good is not a viable strategy PM.
Dominicans have given you so many chances and opportunities. Skerrit before your time up do something sustainable for the people. Las Parlez!!
The first thing we need to do is remove air-condition from our buildings … The Caribbean is a tropical place and our bodies have adapted to a tropical climate … we don’t have snow so we don’t need air condition … we need bigger windows which equal more ventilation … learn from the French
Skerrit , strop trying to portray yourself as a superman. Let the Minister of Health speak on Health related issues . As Minister of Finance, your role is to make the finance available to the Ministry. Everything cannot be about one man, Skerrit. That’s why the country is not progressing. Since election the country is in a permanent election and entertainment mode. It’s just a big show. The statistics on NCDs have been staggering since 2016. What policies and programmes have your government initiated and funded. Our once revered Primary Health System has collapsed under your administration. All appointment are political so the hardworking working and dedicated health workers are sidelined. Dominicans had better wake up and realize that their only hope of survival is to take control of their lives and their health issues. Eat healthy foods, exercise, and do regular health checks. If your wait until you are sick to go to the hospital, then, it’s probably too late.
DNO come on read the second paragraph.
“The prime minister the announcement on his weekly Anou Palay Programme on the weekend when he stated…”
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing out that error. The article has been updated.
You that man there….! Why, when and by whom was the NCD “dissucitated” that you want to resuscitate it??
You trying another distraction again, but only for those who refuse to learn, won’t learn/can’t learn.
When are you going to change the age of consent that you promised Delia Cuffy-Weeks SEVEN years ago???
And the 1.2 BILLION dollars you PROMISED to ACCOUNT for FIFTEEN MONTHS ago??? Even if I am the only one concerned, I will not let you off the hook.
Your MOUTH will be your downfall until and unless you control that small organ and STOP LYING!!
In the meantime I suggest you have daily episodes of “Anou Parley”.
Sir, it is still not too late to do the RIGHT THINGS!! Those who have your ears now will desert you at the first signs of difficulty. That’s what they always do. Remember sir, the same tongue that say “praise the lord”, turn back and say”crucify him”
HOTEP!
Mr. Skerrit goes on his weekly PROPAGANDA SHOW and makes headline grabbing, diversionary announcements. Most of the dim-witted, biased media houses and intellectually lazy ‘stenographers’ (appropriate name for the so- called journalists in Dominica) gobble down these false assertions without first chewing on them.
DNO consistently publishes all the empty promises, falsehoods and Bovine Stool (BS)from every one of these Skerrit-directed movies.
Yes, the people must be educated about healthy eating and encouraged to consume foods of high nutritional value and eat fewer starchy, fatty and sugary meals.
A nutritious meal is out of reach for many unemployed, low wage citizens. All they are concerned about is a ‘belly full’ to curb the hunger pangs.
Mr. Skerrit, increase the minimum wage, raise civil servants’ salaries, create a vibrant economy to reduce the high unemployment rate so people could have enough money to procure a nutritious vegetables and meats.
This man keeps on talking about all kind of issues but in 95% of the cases he has not got the faintest idea what he is talking about. He talk for the sake of talking and to justify his existence as PM of DA.
Well said Abroah……you are right on Qué
Well said, well put.we are fed up of this failed Labour government and its incompetent failed Leadership Skerrit.
We need change and decency in our Government. We welcome Hon. Lennox Linton, a trusted, disciplined professional trustworthy formidable decent reliable politicain who has his heart and soul on the Dominican people. We need obvious development and not the consistent on going Nonsensical thoughts and behaviour of failed Skerrit and his Incompetent Failed inmature Labour government. Skerrit, get the hell out. You are not Prime Minister material
Out you go