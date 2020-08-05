Government to regulate institutions providing care for senior citizens

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at 3:41 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Dr. Addis King, Minister responsible for Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities speaking in Parliament

All institutions in Dominica which provide care for senior citizens will soon be regulated.

Minister responsible for the Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, said in Parliament recently that the government to formulate a policy for that purpose.

“Government provides, on an annual basis, over $1.1 million to nine (9) government-assisted institutions providing care to the elderly and persons with special needs,” she said. “We are aware that there are other institutions providing similar institutional care to senior citizens who are not registered with our ministry.”

Dr. King said her ministry will put the policy in place in this financial year, “to regulate the operations of all institutions providing care to our senior citizens and persons with special needs.”

She said the Ministry has worked with the already-registered institutions in putting together a final draft policy on institutional and home-based management plans for infectious diseases.

“This was put in place to assist facilities as part of their preparations for Covid-19,” Dr. King stated.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available