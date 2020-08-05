Government to regulate institutions providing care for senior citizens

All institutions in Dominica which provide care for senior citizens will soon be regulated.

Minister responsible for the Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, said in Parliament recently that the government to formulate a policy for that purpose.

“Government provides, on an annual basis, over $1.1 million to nine (9) government-assisted institutions providing care to the elderly and persons with special needs,” she said. “We are aware that there are other institutions providing similar institutional care to senior citizens who are not registered with our ministry.”

Dr. King said her ministry will put the policy in place in this financial year, “to regulate the operations of all institutions providing care to our senior citizens and persons with special needs.”

She said the Ministry has worked with the already-registered institutions in putting together a final draft policy on institutional and home-based management plans for infectious diseases.

“This was put in place to assist facilities as part of their preparations for Covid-19,” Dr. King stated.