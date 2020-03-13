Government urged to set up health emergency operation centre in light of COVID-19

A member of the United Workers Party (UWP) COVID-19 Committee, Nicholas George, believes that the government needs to establish a health emergency operation centre in light of the dreaded Coronavirus.

George, a former police officer, was delivering remarks at a press conference held on Thursday.

He said there is also a need for a health emergency task force.

“We need to find out from our government, [is] a Health Emergency Operation Centre being established?” He asked. “Do we have a health emergency task force and who heads the task force? Where is [the] task force located?”

George said these things should be in place in case of an emergency, pointing out that the World Health Organization (WHO) is saying that countries have to move from just prevention now to being ready.

“Do we as Dominicans believe truly that we are ready?” George asked.

Meantime, another member of the committee, Danny Lugay, announced that he had contacted one of the funeral homes on the island and learnt that staff of that particular funeral home will be meeting tomorrow (Friday 13th March) to discuss a plan of action.

On Wednesday 29th January 2020, in an effort to alleviate stress, anxiety and tension among the Dominican public, the Ministry of Health said measures were in place to ensure safety and protection from the COVID-19 coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There were also ongoing training to provide updated and standard case definitions to all relevant stakeholders.

Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre said active surveillance will be conducted at the health facilities and at various points of entry.

“All district medical officers are alerted of the situation. Secondly, ambulance and immigration officers will be alerted through the International Health Regulation Steering Committee,” he said.

In terms of case management which forms part of the Health Ministry’s plan, Dr. McIntyre indicated that there will be retraining of healthcare staff on severe acute respiratory illness and case management.