Graduating nurses told that they are needed now more than ever

Matron of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Vanya Bruney-LoBlack has told graduating nurses that the nursing profession needs them now more than ever.

“Dominica needs your high energy, fresh perspective and resilience,” Bruney-Loblack told the graduands at the pinning and capping ceremony of 24 nurses recently.

She reminded them that whatever choice they make, their education is never over and advised them to embrace every opportunity to grow and learn.

Matron Bruney-LoBlack said she believed that the graduates were ready to start a new journey. She called on them to be advocates for their patients, be compassionate and kind to each of them, aspire to make a difference, be willing to listen and be open to constructive criticisms.

She encouraged the nurses to read and make it a point of duty to learn something new every day.

“Medicine and technology change so rapidly that we must all make a commitment to remain current with modern development. Find a role model and pattern yourself after that person and ask whether he or she is willing to be your mentor and establish a special bond,” Bruney-Loblack stated.

She continued, “Smile, touch, listen compassionately, give the best that you can, believe me, there is nothing more spiritually gratifying when you hear a sick person or older patient say God will bless you. Take care of yourselves, the challenge of the new job demands that you take care of yourself, take your break time, eat healthy foods, exercise regularly.”

President of the General Nursing Council (GNC) in Dominica, Shirley Augustine, congratulated the nurses and told them that they have chosen an honourable path to work with people and to help to put health on course.

“Nursing is a unique profession, and it goes in your heart, mind, soul, and physical being to tend to the suffering of others…Be your best and perform well where ever you are. As for overwork and underpay, that may be true but nurses are held in high esteem in Dominican society. Dominicans respect nurses and we as nurses should respect ourselves,” Augustine said.