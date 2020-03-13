Guadeloupe reports first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19)

French website, La 1ère, on Thursday, reported the first positive case of coronavirus (COVID -19) on the French island of Guadeloupe.

According to the website, the 36-year-old woman had just returned to the island on a ship from France where she had stayed for some weeks before returning to Guadeloupe via a suburb in Paris.

The La 1ère report also stated that on that ship, there were Italians from the city of Milan, in the north of Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

The woman experienced coughs, a headache, a runny nose upon landing in Pointe-à-Pître and called an emergency centre and afterwards went to the Infectious Disease Department of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Pointe-à-Pitre (CHU) accompanied by her husband, daughter and a friend.

Health authorities say that the woman’s health does not require hospitalization but she will be isolated and will be monitored regularly.