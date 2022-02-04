Guns discovered at the port; one man in police custody

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that an interception by the members of the Customs and Excise Division along with Commonwealth of Dominica Police at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Fond Cole has led to the discovery of several firearms.

The discovery was made on February 3, 2022, when one individual attempted to clear goods from the port.

The police say one individual is in custody assisting police with their investigation.

DNO will continue to follow this story as more details become available.