Guns discovered at the port; one man in police custody

Dominica News Online - Friday, February 4th, 2022 at 3:22 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed that an interception by the members of the Customs and Excise Division along with Commonwealth of Dominica Police at the Woodbridge Bay Port in Fond Cole has led to the discovery of several firearms.

The discovery was made on February 3, 2022, when one individual attempted to clear goods from the port.

The police say one individual is in custody assisting police with their investigation.

DNO will continue to follow this story as more details become available.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.