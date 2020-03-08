Guyana election: US concerned over ‘electoral fraud’

The US and other countries say they are concerned by “credible allegations” of fraud in Guyana’s election.
US Western Hemisphere affairs official Michael Kozak said no candidate should declare victory or be sworn in “while serious questions remain”.
President David Granger was defending a narrow parliamentary majority against Irfaan Ali of the opposition PPP party.
Mr Granger declared victory, but observers said official results for a key region were not credible.
