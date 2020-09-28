Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer arrested

The Chief Elections Officer of Guyana, Keith Lowenfield, was on Saturday arrested as part of an ongoing probe into alleged electoral fraud at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, but police said he chose to remain silent and was released on station bail.

“After being told of the allegations, Mr. Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr. Lowenfield opted to remain silent,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Lowenfield is already facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office and alleged fraud.

Read the full Demara Waves story.