Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer arrested

The Chief Elections Officer of Guyana, Keith Lowenfield, was on Saturday arrested as part of an ongoing probe into alleged electoral fraud at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, but police said he chose to remain silent and was released on station bail.
“After being told of the allegations, Mr. Lowenfield exercised his right to remain silent. Thereafter, a confrontation was held between him and a witness and once again Mr. Lowenfield opted to remain silent,” the Guyana Police Force said.
Lowenfield is already facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct in public office and alleged fraud.
Is Skerrit next?
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well the guy is smart and he knows his rights because no one have to speak to the police and end up giving evidence against themselves. If you are arrested and you then speak to the police then anything you say will be held against you in a court of law. Usually you hear someone is detained by the police in Dominica and they are assisting with the investigation which lead to their arrest. You have a right to remain silent and you have a right to an Attorney.
Exactly. Police cannot help you once you are in jail or have been arrested. Their job has been done. It is not up to your lawyer and the District Attorney or Attorney General or Director of Prosecutions. Most you can do is wait for your arraignment for bail to be set. Depending on the charge you can bail yourself out right away.
Wow, so you are giving legal advice now, lol
I thought that Guyana was not a real country, but i was making a mistake..
In Dominica we have a government acting as the Electoral Commission.. Wish i have life to see the twenty or more arrests that i think that should happen on island in the future.
One day God will deliver us from Pharoah and those that destroyed Dominica will have lots of questions to answer. But Byron will either run or face our fury with our constitutional cool wush brigade.
Whuuuuttt??? Aint that some ….?? Meanwhile in Dominica we have a 1.2 billion dollar economy and unemployment is rising. What is the update with that legal case of ours?
Isn’t that the same election that our Honorable Francine Baron supervised? hehehe
Oh yes! Maybe one reason why we don’t get these arrest in Dominica. It’s overdue for 10 years!!
Go figure! She and her compatriot Dr. Henderson are cut from the same red DLP cloth so what do we expect? And to imagine we have these folks as our leaders with young girls and boys looking up to them. God help us in this doomed land! But, the time is coming when I MUST see the same thing happen in Dca reference the last elections. Somebody MUST pay for all the ALLEGED election fraud when proven. Keep watching this space closely
Oh ok. My point exactly. Last election they brought down people to supervise ours and those people didnt even know what they were looking for. They thought because it wasnt violent or disturbance free that the process was free and fair. They didint know all cat and dog that hadnt seen Dominica for ages suddenly showed up to vote. they didnt know who was who in the respective communities to know that haitians were voting illegally. They didnt know that bribery and treating was taking place, because all they did was watch people caste their ballots here in Dominica. Lets hava a review of our elections. I want to know what is the update with our case with the DLP?
Lol, here you go again with your nonsense making your own facts, before you write foolishness why don’t you get and understanding of the matter. The International team of Election Observers, what do you know about them, lol, such ignorance on your part, on election day were you there to see or observe what they were doing. Why didn’t you go as an expert witness and testify in the case for the DPL if you are so sure of the statements you are making, questing the work of the International Election Observers.
It is said that “an Opinion can be the lowest form of human judgement” you’re making such judgement with no accountability and understanding, rest assured the verdict of the case you are awaiting will soon be given.
Weh papa. Be careful with what you guys write. Francine did not “supervise” the elections. She and other CARICOM persons were brought in AFTER the elections to look at the recount. That team had no jurisdiction and returned to their countries empty handed. And quite ritghtly so.
The real question is what the heck did this man do that led to this