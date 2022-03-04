Haitian charged with murder of Stock Farm man

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 1:40 PM
Stephen Paul, murder victim

An investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Stephen Paul of Stockfarm has come to a close as the police have charged a Haitian national residing in Dominica with his murder.

It is alleged that on January 2, 2022 at Trafalgar, Job Jean who resides in Portsmouth murdered Paul.

Jean appeared before the Roseau court on March 4, 2022, where the charge of murder was read to him.  He was not required to enter a plea since murder is an indictable offense.

On January 2, 2022, about 5:00 p.m., Paul sustained a gunshot wound which resulted in his death. During the same incident, Kareem Abraham of Yampiece also sustained a gunshot wound which was not fatal.

Jean, was on January 31, 2022, charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent, for the alleged incident against Abraham.

The Prelimary Inquiry for the murder charge is expected to commence on June 21, 2022.

For the year thus far, Dominica has recorded four homicides, and three individuals have been charged with murder to date.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Belgrove Charles, has commended his department and the investigating teams for solving these murders.

He also thanked the families of the deceased for their patience and understanding during the course of their investigations.

