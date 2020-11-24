Harlem FC wins DFA Knockout Recovery Cup

Two teams from the south, Happi Bath Estate FC and Promex Harlem FC, battled it out in the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Knockout Recovery Cup final at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It was the second attempt to stage the game after it was called off a week ago prematurely in the 11th minute by the police for what they say were breaches of the COVID-19 protocols.

In this second game, Bath Estate fought hard and were always behind after an own goal gave Harlem the early lead they needed.

However, Bath Estate quickly equalized making the contest even but that did not deter Harlem who again took the lead through Jarvis Humphreys and Audelle Laville made it 3-1 to the surprise of the Bath Estate fans.

But Bath Estate was not ready to give up and while Harlem seemed comfortable with the 3-1 advantage they pressed on and Captain Kelrick Walter pulled one back making it 3-2. Just when Harlem thought they were home Julian Wade got that all-important equalizer which eventually sent the game into penalty kicks.

At the penalty spot, Harlem emerged the winner scoring all five penalties’ while Bath Estate scored 4.

The game was also played under the watchful eyes of the police and under strict COVID-19 protocol guidelines.