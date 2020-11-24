Harlem FC wins DFA Knockout Recovery Cup

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at 10:13 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
DFA Knockout Recovery Cup Champions

Two teams from the south, Happi Bath Estate FC and Promex Harlem FC, battled it out in the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Knockout Recovery Cup final at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday.

It was the second attempt to stage the game after it was called off a week ago prematurely in the 11th minute by the police for what they say were breaches of the COVID-19 protocols.

In this second game, Bath Estate fought hard and were always behind after an own goal gave Harlem the early lead they needed.

However, Bath Estate quickly equalized making the contest even but that did not deter Harlem who again took the lead through Jarvis Humphreys and Audelle Laville made it 3-1 to the surprise of the Bath Estate fans.

But Bath Estate was not ready to give up and while Harlem seemed comfortable with the 3-1 advantage they pressed on and Captain Kelrick Walter pulled one back making it 3-2. Just when Harlem thought they were home Julian Wade got that all-important equalizer which eventually sent the game into penalty kicks.

At the penalty spot, Harlem emerged the winner scoring all five penalties’ while Bath Estate scored 4.

The game was also played under the watchful eyes of the police and under strict COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Tony
    November 24, 2020

    Hello and good afternoon my people. Well congratulations to Harlem but am a Bath Estate fan. No hard feelings because it was a well played game.

  2. Eugene Francis
    November 24, 2020

    Well done, congrats to all. This championship trophy is timely as we are celebrating our 50th anniversary as a football institution. An addition to the numerous championships. Long live Harlem.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available