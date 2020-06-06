Harris claims victory for Team Unity in St. Kitts and Nevis general elections

Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, even though the vote count is still incomplete, affirms Team Unity has secured more than enough seats to form the next government.

According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer, Harris, in a victory address, thanked “tremendously” the people of St. Kitts and Nevis “for a resounding victory it appears that the Team Unity movement will have.”

He said that a number of seats have not yet been called “but the projections are that we will return to government with a substantial increase in the number of seats.”

He said projections show there will be new members of parliament coming from St. Kitts and Nevis.