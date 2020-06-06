Harris claims victory for Team Unity in St. Kitts and Nevis general elections

Dominica News Online - Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:28 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Timothy Harris leader of Team Unity. Photo credit; St. Kitts & Nevis Observer
Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, even though the vote count is still incomplete, affirms Team Unity has secured more than enough seats to form the next government.
According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer, Harris, in a victory address, thanked “tremendously” the people of St. Kitts and Nevis “for a resounding victory it appears that the Team Unity movement will have.”
He said that a number of seats have not yet been called “but the projections are that we will return to government with a substantial increase in the number of seats.”
He said projections show there will be new members of parliament coming from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.