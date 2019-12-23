Health centre and roads for Roseau South, international airport for Dominica says new Roseau South MP

Construction of a health centre and road repairs are included in a number of projects that parliamentary representative for the Roseau South Constituency, Chekira Lockhart plans to accomplish in her constituency.

“Roseau South will not be left behind. There are a number of projects that must be accomplished…we have all the roads to fix in that constituency; we have the Health Centre to build in Roseau South,” she said during an interview with State-Owned Radio DBS Radio after the first meeting of cabinet ministers on Thursday.

“The issue is one of land and very soon we will identify an area which we will build the Health Center on,” she said.

Lockhart said the rehabilitation of playing fields is also on the cards for Roseau South, “and not forgetting the housing projects.”

The Roseau South parl-rep is looking forward to her role in the new cabinet as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives, with special responsibility for Air and Sea Port Operations

“There are many challenges ahead, but I am placed in tourism and I have a special responsibility for air and seaport, and the international airport is one of the things that is on the agenda and I will ensure that during the five years, the International airport will be built,” Lockhart stated.

She said the government already has a commitment from the Chinese Government to build the international airport.

Commenting on what she described as an interesting first cabinet meeting, Lockhart stated, “the government has a lot of items on its agenda and the good thing about it is that there is financing for most of these items.”