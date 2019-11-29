High Court to hear application seeking electoral reform, on Monday

A court matter, in which a group of Dominican citizens is seeking to have the upcoming general election deferred, is set to begin at the High Court in Roseau on Monday, December 2nd, 2019.
The president of the electoral reform pressure group, Concerned Citizens Movement, Loftus Durand and other activists have filed an application seeking the deferment in order to have electoral reform implemented before elections can be held.
The respondents include the Electoral Commission, the President of Dominica and the Chief Elections Officer.
In the court documents which have been filed, the group is seeking an injunction restraining the defendants from holding general elections on the 6th of December 2019 or on any date prior to 5th February 2020, unless the procedure for holding elections in the House of Assembly Elections Act has been complied with and the voters list verified and the names of ineligible voters removed.
The group has also joined the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBS) radio in the suit.
Meanwhile, the Chief justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme court Dame Janice Perreria has refused to request from lawyers for the pressure group to have a new judge hear the matter instead of the sitting civil judge Bernie Stephenson.
In its letter, the Chief Justice Perreria the lawyers said “we believe that the appointment of a special non-resident judge to hear [the matter] is necessary because of “its constitutional importance, the recent political climate in Dominica and a real risk of political reprisals against any resident judge who hears and determines this claim.”
The letter goes on to state, “If your Ladyship is not minded to accede to the request, we are asking that this application be assigned to a judge other than resident judge Bernie Stephenson.”
Several reasons were outlined in the letter for the request.
However, the Chief Justice responded through the registrar of the court saying that she sees no need to have a different judge and refused the request.
The matter is set to be heard for directions today, November 29, 2019, at 9 am and the trial is set for Monday, 2nd December 2019, at 9 am.
The former attorney general of Antigua, Justin Simon QC, is leading the group’s lawyers who also include Cara Shillingford, Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams and Elue John Charles.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Just my two cents, let us see if this injunction will work.
I don’t have to wait till Monday because the outcome of this case is already clear. With that judge there will never be a ruling against the cabal. What a sad story. No justice in the court, no fairness by the police.
But no court can stop an election or push back an election. I am trying to figure out what’s the purpose of this lawsuit. You guys are just bringing shame to the country you call home. Where in the world you guys see this nonsense taking place? This is so embarrassing on every level and such a black eye for our country. God knows why it did not give Dominica oil, diamond or gold. We would be at it other throats every second of the day. Dominica is in a shameful place and I don’t care if you DLP or UWP you are guilty of where it is right now.
Great move by those who filed the motion with the court to stay the election until certain practical things are done to make the election “fair”. Skerritt has had ample time to implement the basic things being requested but believes he’s a king or a dictator and refuses to do the right thing, instead of seeking to act in a way that will provide confrontation. The courts have disappointed the citizens of the sub-region and Dominica in the past especially in the matter of Skerritt holding a foreign passport. Now let’s see how the court responds to the facts presented. This decision will loom large in the sub-region as other leaders are marching to the same tune as Skerritt. For the sake of peace and preserving of democracy in Dominica, I hope the court rules to order the postponement of the vote. No election without electoral reform.
Those of us with a brain knows that the corrupt DLP opposes electoral reform, but there is more than enough time for reform and free and fair election..
Let’s see what the court decides.
I cannot believe that we will go cast a ballot without voter ID card and with the same bloated list in 2019!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
What is the evidence that the list was not verified? The high court cannot rule that names can be removed from the list without due process. This is not a case of names been removed from the list which would be a more valid and sensible issue. This is an issue of the UWP trying to remove names from the voting list or to use universal language, VOTER SUPPRESSION.
This bogus fraudulent elections should be stopped, the one-man rogue regime prime mistake should not be allowed to contest elections!!!
Sounds very serious Let us see how the arguments from the complainants will be handled by the court because it has been clear for long time that the Skerrit regime is not interested in electoral reform to include cleansing voters list and ID cards..In this heated atmosphere will the Skerrit/DLP regime still attempt to use air fares and ferries???
Judges. I know you are reading this. If you do not intervene, all hell will break loose in Dominica.
Lennox Linton = Honesty
Roosevelt Skerrit = Lies
We want electoral reform now!