Hope joins elite batting group with superb 10TH ODI hundred vs Sri Lanka

windiescricket.com - Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Shai Hope wrote his name in the history books with an excellent century as he marked a superb return to the ODI stage. He made a polished 110 of 113 balls and guided the West Indies to a resounding victory in the opening match on Wednesday – which snapped their five-game losing streak against Sri Lanka.

In pursuit of Sri Lanka’s 233, West Indies got a commanding opening start of 143 in 28.2 overs by Hope and Evin Lewis. Lewis was the first to go for 65 off 90 balls, bowled by a brilliant Dushmantha Chameera yorker.

In the last four ODIs, Hope’s scores against Sri Lanka are 115, 51, 72, and 110. This was his 10th hundred and he joined an elite group of West Indians to reach this milestone, namely: Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), Desmond Haynes (17), Sir Gordon Greenidge (11), Sir Viv Richards (11), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11), Marlon Samuels (10). Hope holds the record for the most ODI runs by a West Indies wicket-keeper – 3,399 in 74 innings at an average of 53.10 runs per innings.

He was named CG Insurance Player of the match.

1 Comment

