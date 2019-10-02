Housing assistance, sports, roads, at center of DLP candidate’s plans for Roseau Valley

Housing assistance and improved sporting facilities are among the several plans that Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Roseau Valley constituency, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has outlined for the constituency if elected as parliamentary representative.

McIntyre said while speaking at his launch on Sunday that post-Hurricane Maria, $2.8 million dollars was used to assist residents of the Roseau Valley in housing repairs.

“As regards to housing in the Roseau Valley, many have been assisted in repairing their houses post-Maria and as a matter of fact, the constituency of the Roseau valley benefited from $2.8 million dollars for assistance for housing repairs, post-Maria, just in the year 2019. I will ensure that housing assistance continues for those affected by Hurricane Maria,” he said.

He added, “Housing projects which have already started in Cochrane and in Trafalgar will be completed during my term. We have also identified areas in villages of Laudat, Morne Prosper, Wotten Waven and Cochrane for building resilient apartments in those villages. Preliminary discussions have already been held with the contractors.”

As a former national sportsman, Dr. McIntyre says the development of sports in the Roseau valley remains very important to him and has made plans to improve the playing fields in the various communities.

“We see sports as a way of not only improving our health but also building self-confidence, community spirit, stress management and just general well being, but due to our high rainfall our playing fields are prone to being waterlogged,” he stated.

“I recently visited these fields with officials from the ministry of sports who recommended field drainage systems for these fields, supervised by engineers from the ministry of communication and works, thereby making it possible for high altitude training,” he revealed. “The Morne Prosper playing field has undergone significant expansion, drainage foundation, topsoil application and seed application. I intend to see further expansion of the Cochrane field and funding for lighting of this field is being sorted.”

He also said that if elected, he will ensure that the ongoing projects such as the Cochrane Highway, Wotten Waven Road, Morne Prosper Road and the drainage system phase two and also the Copthall road drainage system will be completed on time adding that with the new highway to Cochrane and the competition of the road from Cochrane to the Middleham Falls, will bring economic development and tourism activity for that particular village.

McIntyre said further that in Morne Prosper, a 40,000 gallon water tank project for the improvement of irrigation of farms has been funded and approved by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at a cost of $2.5 million dollars.

McIntyre has replaced the current parliamentary representative, his brother Collin, as the DLP candidate for the Roseau Valley.