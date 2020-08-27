ICWI awards two (2) secondary school scholarships

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, presented two (2) scholarships to children of the company’s clients.
The scholarships are based on merit and were awarded to:
- Dinari Samuel
- Orlando Birmingham
Both students attended the St. Mary’s Primary School (SMP) and are moving on to the St. Mary’s Academy, (SMA). The scholarships are each valued at EC$2000.
Country Manager of ICWI Dominica, Earl Edwards, said the company was pleased to present the awards within its first year of operations in Dominica, as part of its corporate social responsibility.
“We recognize the important role we have as a corporate entity to contribute not only to the economic development of Dominica but to also be socially responsible.
“We are pleased to launch our Secondary School Scholarship Programme beginning with these two students. We look forward to continuing this initiative on a yearly basis and wish this year’s recipients every success with their secondary school education,” Edwards said.
ICWI opened its Dominica offices in November 2019 with President Paul Lalor pledging to support education and “be part of the fabric of Dominica.”
