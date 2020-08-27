ICWI awards two (2) secondary school scholarships

ICWI press release - Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 9:24 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
The two scholarship recipients with ICWI’s country manager, Earl Edwards

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, presented two (2) scholarships to children of the company’s clients.

The scholarships are based on merit and were awarded to:

  1. Dinari Samuel
  2. Orlando Birmingham

Both students attended the St. Mary’s Primary School (SMP) and are moving on to the St. Mary’s Academy, (SMA). The scholarships are each valued at EC$2000.

Country Manager of ICWI Dominica, Earl Edwards, said the company was pleased to present the awards within its first year of operations in Dominica, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“We recognize the important role we have as a corporate entity to contribute not only to the economic development of Dominica but to also be socially responsible.

“We are pleased to launch our Secondary School Scholarship Programme beginning with these two students.  We look forward to continuing this initiative on a yearly basis and wish this year’s recipients every success with their secondary school education,” Edwards said.

ICWI opened its Dominica offices in November 2019 with President Paul Lalor pledging to support education and “be part of the fabric of Dominica.”

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. jt
    August 27, 2020

    congrats dinari Mrs S must be proud

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available