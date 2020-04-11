IN MORE PICTURES (COVID-19): Dominicans preparing for Easter holiday lockdown

The capital, Roseau, was buzzing with activity on Holy Thursday as Dominicans prepared for an extended lockdown over the Easter holidays.
The lockdown started on Thursday at 6:00 pm and will end at 6:00 am on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Below are some photos which were taken in Roseau on Thursday. Photographer: Cecil Clarke.
