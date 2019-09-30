IN PHOTOS: Civil disobedience gatherings in Roseau

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 3:32 PM
Below are photos of the parliamentary opposition-led “peaceful assembly” now under way in Roseau. The gathering is part of a  series of actions announced by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to press their demands for an accounting by Prime Minister Skerrit of $1.2 billion which Opposition Leader Lennox Linton insists should have been included in 2019-2020 national budget.

Victoria Street, Roseau

1 Comment

  1. Political animal
    September 30, 2019

    People are very foolish to follow Lennox Linton in this foolishness. No 1.2 Billion dollars is missing. This is a political hoax concocted by the UWP to try and gain political traction. Sorry Guys we are voting Labour again. No Civil unrest or Civil disobedience will spare the UWP another humiliating defeat.

