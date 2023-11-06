IN PICTURES(with Video): Effects of flooding in Kalinago Territory and Castlebruce over the weekend

Dominica was under a floodwarning yesterday due to being a affected by a trough system in the area.
Below are pictures from Castle Bruce and the Kalinago territory that depicts some of the damage caused in those areas.
Castle Bruce
Kalinago Territory
2 Comments
I empathize sincerely with everyone who suffered damages and loss by this most recent rainstorm.
In recent times we have heard the incumbent administration beating their chest about
making Dominica the first completely resilient nation in the world. This is irrefutable evidence that their optimistic rhetoric is solely intended to deceive the gullible.
The defective PM says extraordinary impressive things to distract your mind from the very harsh reality of life in Dominica. A picture is worth a thousand words. Starboy of Stupidity lies to shield his eggshell ego from the raw pain of the truth.
Look at the mess and they are asking people with a straight face to come home. They have no shame. They messed the country up completely and all of a sudden they realise they need outside investment. Let me suggest Skerrit to raid one of his Swiss accounts and invest a few billion. From what I hear you ask. Good question, I say, but the fact that he can’t account for our CBI money might answer that question.