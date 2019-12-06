IN PICTURES: Voting begins on Election Day 2019 in Dominica

It is election day in Dominica and polling has begun.
Polling stations all over the island were expected to open at 7:00 this morning.
According to a DNO reporter, some early morning rain did not appear to deter voters as long lines have begun forming at some polling stations.
Below are some pictures of early voter turn out. These pictures were taken around 7:00 this morning.
Fond Cole Community Centre
