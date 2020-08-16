IN PICTURES: First Communion in Our Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral Parish

Children of the Lady of Fair Haven Parish on Saturday, August 15, 2020, experienced an important event in their Christian lives. They received the Eucharist or Holy Communion for the first time -they made their first communion. First Communion is a very important event for Catholics as the Eucharist occupies a central role in Catholic theology and practice.
Two children of First Communion age were also baptized during Saturday’s ceremony which was held at the Lady of Fairhaven Cathedral Chapel.
DNO tried to capture the occasion in these pictures. Photos by Cecil Clarke.
18 Comments
“If you BELIEVE with your heart. you can be.”–J.John-Charles
You have a point based on the way of baptism from the Churches like the Roman Catholic Church. Phillip said to the Eunuch “if you believe in your heart” and the Eunuch was the one who asked to be baptized after he received the Word of God through Phillip
So baptism is a choice we make, by our faith and the Will of God, it is not a ritual that we should be told to do–as in the Catholic Church
For example, what did those children know about choosing to be baptized at 8, 9, or 10 years old? They will grow up to walk in Life as adults–what do they know about holding on to the Grace of Baptism, because it is not something of no meaning in Life, otherwise why would Jesus Himself get baptized?
So, baptism has to be the choice of an adult by faith and the Will of God. Neither is it pouring of water on the person’s head–here is what the apostle Paul said at Romans 6, below
This is Romans 6: Verses 1-4; pau attention to verse 3& 4
(1) What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? (2) Certainly not! How shall we who died to sin live any longer in it? (3) Or do you not know that as many of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? (4) Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so, we also should walk in newness of Life
“We were buried with Him through baptism” means that our baptism must be done as an adult and by immersion in water, which represents the “burial of Jesus”, and His resurrection, by “being raised” from the water.
The “newness of Life” indicates that we are no longer sinners and with that knowledge, we should do our best to walk away from sinful attitude and conduct, as we continue to become perfect by our faith, mind renewal & God’s LOVE
OMG… they still doing that indoctrination brainwash thing? It’s time people let go of these European religions of pain and misery to Black people. After all they’ve done.
You mean complete with angels of death (little white children with wings)? Brrrr how twisted
Transubstantiation
When Christ in the upper room, took bread, blessed and broke it and gave it to the disciples He said,
“Take,eat, this is My body.”
Since His body had to be nailed on the cross, a few hours later.He was speaking figuratively, using the bread to symbolize His body.
The same is true of the cup, which contained the fruit of the vine.Which also was a symbol of the blood of the new covenant of grace would be approved by His precious blood, shed for many for the forgiveness of sins.
So let us not be fooled by religion,No one.Pastor, priest, so-called most holy father,have the power to take piece bread and some wine and turned them into the literal body and blood of Christ.
Christ shed His blood ONCE Hebrews 9:12. Again in Heb. 10:10 the Lord offered His body ONCE.
OH my people, the salvation of your soul is too precious to continue in these Traditions.Call on the Lord and let him save you….Amen?
The priest sanitizes his hands before distributing the hosts. Pls respect other peoples religion. Follow yours and allow others to do the same.
@D/can to d bone, I was thinking the same thing. I see these little children growing up as adults who will never learn how to speak to God on their own because they are being taught to recite the thoughts of someone else that is printed in a book–that is so sad.
I once heard an ex-Catholic priest on his Television broadcast, telling the World that he was a Catholic priest for 30 years and he didn’t know how to pray–I easily understood him.
Even the Pope, when they speak about him praying, his words are from the Catholic prayer book–the “Hail Mary” is their famous prayer; they are always saying to her “PRAY FOR US”
May God forgive them because they do not know what they are doing
There is no salvation in water baptism. After one is saved, yes baptism is fitting, but not for salvation.You are just wetting or bathing a sinner.
Some religion use Mark 16:16 as a ground for water salvation.But if you pay close attention,the Savior did not say
“…but he that BAPTISE not?,”
But He made it clear as crystal
“But he that believes not, shall be damned.”
Also Acts 8:37 Phillip told the Ethiopian eunuch, after he asked to be baptise.
“If you BELIEVE with your heart. you can be.”
So the statement ,
“Baptism is a sacrament which takes away original sin.and makes us children of God and members of the church.”
Have nothing to do with God. But man made.
Oh get a life Elizabeth. Get real.
@Afflicted, your name suits your attitude. Your affliction is in no other place of your body but in your mind, where the demons of Satan dwell.
Continue with their control over you, and in time you will discover who is real and who is not real–but leave me out of your decision–I want no part of demon-possessed individuals
In the olden days a child would not make first communion and confirmation if their parents had ever attended a road side crusade by evangelical Christian’s..
Thank God for blood !!
I guess the Corona virus is no longer transmitted by touch. You can touch the bread, one you dipped it in the wine, the virus magically disappears.
What good is the masks his face if the the COVID-19 is on his fingers he uses to hold a dry bit of flattened flour!
How many of the children might have already gotten infected from his fingers, only to go out and spread the virus!
All of you idiots giving me thumbs down the reason one wares a mask is to prevent droplets with the virus from flying into peoples face when the infected speak.
Let it be know when people breath, they breath out moist breath it’s like a mists, when you breath that into you; you breath in the virus!
Let it also be known the virus is in the blood of victims, the virus is secreted in fluids from the body which includes the palm of one hands, and fingers.
Why are people told not to shake hands with people these days?
If the rule is not to shake hands, why is this man serving the bit of flour with his fingers?
Besides that ritual of first communion, and conformation has nothing to do with God.
I will pay anyone who can find the words first communion, and confirmation in the Bible!
Answer that then give me your stupid thumbs down!
Mr. Telemacque,
The coronavirus is an airborne infestion, not foodborne.
Hence, it is not transmitted through the handling of food. And as someone has already suggested, the priest may have already sanitized his hands.
However, please note, I am not a Roman Catholic nor do I endorse its spurious doctrines.
Thanks.
First of all COVID-19 is not transmitted via the air, unless you allow someone to sneezes or caught directly into your face!
What are droplets?
For your information, once the virus gets into you, it enters into your blood: What do they take from you to test to see if you are infected; I would hope blood or a swab!
If it is in your blood that means it will be in your saliva; if you talk and your saliva (spit) goes into someone mouth, or they breath it in; it is impossible not to become infected.
What causes the palm of your hands and their feet to be moist?
Fluid from your your system; that produces perspiration?
So, if the virus is in your body fluids and your fingers also secrets perspiration, will it not soak into that dry piece of flour.
If what I conveyed is nonsense; don’t tell me; but ask yourself why medical, professionals advised not to shake hands?
Why are gloves used even to touch shopping carts?
So what is the purpose for wearing mask? I can’t believe the little girl pulled down her mask to receive communion in this day and age? You mean the church could not find a better, safer and healthier way to serve communion? All you parents think the priest is God? Yes respect him for his office but always remember he is a man and you don’t know who he touched or what he touched before putting communion in your child’s mouth.
Please teach the children to pray to the Father and not to Mary..its high time to stop this.