IN PICTURES: Marigot main road today (with video)

The following photos show some burning debris on the main road in Marigot earlier today as well a number of people gathered on the road.
We are trying to get more information about this development.
26 Comments
The police need to get serious and curb this type of practice. Every community just believe that they can wake up and decide to block road and put fire in the place. The police needs to make examples.
But Skerrit has millions to campaign with, and de opposition brokes. So why Skerrit doe telling Savarin to postpone de elections until February so the opposition money will run out?
Only ignorant people who cannot see this problem is caused by President Savarin deliberately not addressing the issue of electoral reform, and this is an issue that won’t go away on Dec 7th. Postpone the elections, or expect continuous and random road blockages.
The biggest roadblocks to economic growth are corruption, tribalism and a decaying democracy. All which are present in Dominica today. These are FACTS.
It is never protest action or revolution. These are necessary to ignite change. If someone has a problem with protest, then tell President Charles Savarin to give the people what they want. Its not an absurd or unreasonable request. Its noble and for the long term preservation of our democracy.
While Linton calls for the RSS to stay away from Dominica and it’s elections, the actions of his supporters is inviting the RSS to Dominica during the elections.
Oh the irony
Roosevelt Skerritt, that little black wet rat, that little two head mouse is the one responsible for all the violence in the country.
Right now he planned on a riot, so that he can declare a state of emergency.
That is the way he intended to seig and hold on to power illigimately.
The time of freedom has come people, don’t allow that corrupted dictator to sucker the country into a civil war.
That is Roosevelt long term plan.
What goes around SHALL SURELY COME AROUND.
ENJOY while it last!
When YOU GIVE BLOWS expect BLOWS IN RETURN!
Man shut up! Whose damas* idea was it to try to arrest Lennox Linton at a volatile time like this?
did you even read my comment, LOL, God do liek ugly, what I hearing there nuh, so if I ugly God do like me then
Well, well, well that’s the danger I saw in lennox in my dream, Marigot people hope you all don’t feel sorry for this wicked ac. May Gog have mercy on all of you.
Teargas and jail those hooligans. Then again they are destroying their own lively hood so why should I care.
Burn baby burn until we get electoral reforms. It’s not about wining but rather REFORMS and accountability for our monies. Civil disobedience until that is done.
@Bwa Banday Elections is December 6th. You dont have to vote but others will wheter you like it or not. So burn your village down and see who suffers in the end. Damn …..
Someone has to pay for this obstruction.
Everyone has a democratic right of FREE MOVEMENT.
To prevent people from going on their daily movement is an act of TERRORISM and kidnapping.
The CULPRITS MUST AND WILL PAY.
The roads does not belong to any one set of persons.
So when LABOUR is blocking Federation Drive (for labour got talent) or between the 2 bridges in Roseau it’s ok.
From what I heard in those videos one man is telling a bus driver to use the detour. So an alternative route is available same as when labour use the road for their event. I won’t say that those type of actions are good and I don’t think this is the right way and they should be condemned but don’t come with your story about blocking the road and my right of freedom la piece.
Postpone the elections!!!
No reform= No elections!!!
Hell no. You all said you are winning 15 seats so vote.
But what else do you expect from the villagers when their leader and parl rep. repeatedly incites violence and does not condemn these types of acts. These people should not test the patience of the police. Lennox and Spags you all need to call on your supporters to stop this idiotic behavior. Shame on you people.
Lennox is a con man. He knows he is losing.
You know, you are nothing than a dirty stinking liar.
Name the time and date when you heard Lennox Linton called for or insight any form of violence in the country.
I can tell you how many times Roosevelt Skerritt told ……. like you to poure hot water on UWP supporters.
Roosevelt told …. like you to harras who don’t support him when you meet them in church, street, on a Plane even in another country.
Shut up!
Just because Skerritt said whatever you claim he said is it ok for Linton to keep quiet when these so called idiots and animals of UWP are being a menace to society? Man, you have no credibility. Recently, you stated that Skerritt is black and ugly; I guess you do not know Linton.
Why all this violence if you are going to win?
ITS NOT ABOUT WINING!!
Give us our ELECTORAL REFORMS or else!
My sentiment exactly. A certain pollster said that UWP is going to win the election. I always knew this guy is a fraud. Expect Linton, as usual to say that he has nothing to do with that. If he was so confident that they are going to win then tell your supporters to behave like humans and go and vote and wait for the outcome.
Definitely signs of losers. No winning team will have that behavior. smh
hmm that fire is right next to the pole and a house, I guess it will burn down, then no light Marigot, also I notice tourists trying to get to the Airport and it seems they are telling them go back, interesting, I guess Dominica going to shutdown in the coming days…. SMH
derp do you really think this is necessary? Almighty Father does not like rebellion and ugly. The spirits of confusion in the atmosphere will be crushed by the blood of the Lamb. Absolutely ridiculous and u say you love country, potraying flag of Dominica everywhere. Wants power by absolute rebellion and strife. But the ballot is on Friday 06th December, 2019. If u think you are winning why do all those ridiculous things. I see a pack of confused people. What are we trying to become a war torn country? But God forbids. Peace stands still. Peace will reign in the Name of Jesus. God does not like ugly. God does not like ungratefulness. Maria hovered 7 hours. Dorian hovered over Bahamas for 36 hours. God has been good to us .. many of us could have died but his mercy. Now look at us rebelling, hating, jealousy, anger & unforgiveness. The rigteous shall not be foresaken. People stop this foolishness – destroying. Remember God is in control. He is the ultimate One
Amen and amen. In Jesus Mighty name this needs to stop before it gets worse. Please do not provoke the wrath of God to come upon us because of the innocent people of this our land. If we really love Dominica as we claim to be please do not destroy it. Truly God is not in this for He is not the author of confusion. Wake up my people and listen before it is too late. Please do not endanger the life of our people.