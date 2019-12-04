IN PICTURES: Protests continue in various parts of Dominica

Below are some emerging images of protest activity taking place in various spots around the island.
According to reports, protest action is continuing in Marigot and is also occurring in other parts of the country as protesters continue to press their demands for electoral reform to ensure free and fair elections.
The President of Dominica, Charles Savarin called for peace in an address to the nation.
Desperation of a losing party.
Real madness! On behalf of politicians?