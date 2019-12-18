IN PICTURES: Swearing-in of new DLP cabinet

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) won the December 6 general elections in Dominica by a significant majority of 18 seats to 3.
The new DLP cabinet, led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, was sworn-in yesterday. Some photos taken at the swearing-in ceremony which was held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Even Bishop Malzaire has that “Oh my God! What have I done?” look.
For those of you bashing Penny; apart from The Beautiful Nature that the Creator has bestowed on island, what’s good about that slave plantation mentality island! There’s no proper infrastructure,if one falls ill while visiting they’ll be left to die, the people like those of you bashing Penny are uncivilized savages, alot of ignorance on island, all around the island are a bunch of unemployed laziness, drunkards, dopes and drug addicts. High level of illiteracy, hence why the inept and incompetent rogues posing as government! My wife who’s a foreigner and loved the island,has changed her mind about putting foot there again! If only you backward people on Island knew how bad foreigners look at you all as a bunch of fools!!!
We do not want PENNY in Dominica.We shed our BLOOD,SWEAT and TEARS to build back this country.We do not want any CROOKS,TRAITORS,IDIOTS and LIARS to enjoy it.That is why UWP will NEVER get into power.All TRAITORS MUST LEAVE.
lin the clown; you have no choice as to who you want on your slave plantation mentality island, with your eyes bowed and head closed! People who live in developed countries have choices as to where they want to travel and live, but you don’t have such privilege! People like Penny has the power to move freely unlike people like you! Your prime mistake has indicated to you that he and his family can fly overseas for medical treatment whilst you are left to die because of lack of medical facilities on your slave Island! It’s not too long from now until you will start starving like the people of Venezuela and ready to swim to the nearest Island!!!
I want my Ministry too Big Boss; I big vex wee he did not give me what I wanted: I wanted so bad to be : Minister for UFO Sightings over Dominica.
Give me $ 1:00 a month for my salary.
Because they realise they sold their soul but its too late now. They can not pay back the mortgage to the devil.
Way Papa, Melissa not looking too happy there noh. She probably disappointed Her Hubby didn’t announce her as Deputy PM. I suppose Skerrit will be sleeping on the sofa for the next few nights wee!
Donald Trump has made over 15 000 falsehoods or lies since obtaining power as president. The only other leader to surpass him is Roosevelt Skerrit. The man, Mr. Skerrit is one of the world’s most notorious LIAR.
Get a life Malpup 🇫🇷 it’s over. The horses are on the track no holding back baby boy. On a daily basis are you going to continue to spew hatred, insults and garbage, because you are the type of person who cannot accept the inevitable, too bad, it is what it is. Just a reality check the HONORABLE Roosevelt Skerrit lead the DLP to a 18 to 3 victory on December 6th 2019. If The Almighty is willing the reign will continue until 2024-25. Comprehend, % and IBO. I do not wish to rub salt on your wombs but you are not giving us time to heal it the same factious fearless and relentlessly attack on Skerrit and his wife. Over and over Reggie Austrie keep insulting you for the likes of it, you don’t dear respond, but you 🐄 cowards are relentlessly using Skerrit as you sacrificial lamb.
Really looking forward to at least half of the promises made to Dominican. Please my people whole these people responsible. They’ve been in power for so long and Dominica is in sure a mess with nothing to attract anyone. Would like to visit my place of birth with friends but nothing to do. The roads are in a mess, takes forever to get to Dominica and the list go on. When the passports stop selling Dominican will really turn on their master. Still praying that one day Dominica will be a better place to visit 🙏🇩🇲
@PENNY, Labour Party has been in power for a long time because UWP is useless, brainless, and hopeless what have you got to say now? 🤔 Come better than that or shut up! 🙊
Dearest Penny
Dominica is a paradise am sure your friends will appreciate what you cannot, it’s such a shame. stop fooling yourself and your friends, there is much to see and do. Stop listening to people on Facebook tell you lies develop your own thinking faculty. Visit home and see whats taking place for yourself, you will enjoy and want to stay.
You must be a myopic masochist.
Why do they all look so unhappy and scared wow a picture tells a thousand story
I suppose is because Skerrit took so many portfolios for himself and not sharing the bacon around more evenly. He might soon realize that he took too much on himself (over the next few months) and will probably delegate some of these responsibilities to more of the unhappy looking backbenchers.
The drawback to having won so many seats is the nightmare of having to allocate ministerial posts and keeping everyone happy at the same time.