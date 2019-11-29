IN PICTURES (Update): Transformer on fire

Below are pictures of a DOMLEC transformer which caught fire at Pont Casse a short while ago. Dominica News Online is attempting to reach DOMLEC officials for more details on the incident.
According to the information which DNO received when the photos were sent, a fire truck was on its way to the scene and should have arrived by now.
DNO understands that employees of the telecommunications company, Digicel, went to the scene of the fire morning apparently to check on one of the company’s fibre cables which is located on one of the affected poles.
Our efforts to get more information from both DOMLEC and Digicel have so far not yielded anything.
4 Comments
It’s election time and fire in one way or r the other is not unusual. Last election, in 2014, something close to the airport was on fire and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he knew who set the fire. Unfortunately the police never questioned him and as a result that fire died down. I don’t if the pm knows who is responsible for this new fire since he seems to be omniscient. So let’s wait and see.
Does everything have to be political ??? If a car hit a dog should politics play a part too??
It it’s a stray dog then we should ask why an animal shelter has not been setup on island yet especially with all the strays around.
Hungry Hyena, looks like you know. Maybe you know. Go to the police.