IN PICTURES: Village launch of Miss Dominica contestant, Primrose Angel David

Prime Angel David of Massacre, one of the contestants for the 2020 Miss Dominica Pageant was officially presented to her community on Sunday, December 6, 2019.
Primrose, the winner of the Miss WobDwiyet title in 2016, has a passion for fashion and her platform for this year’s Miss Dominica pageant is Culture as a pathway to community development.
Below are some photos which were taken at yesterday’s launch of Primerose David.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.