IN PICTURES: Village launch of Miss Dominica contestant, Primrose Angel David

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 10:05 AM
David on horseback at her launch

Prime Angel David of Massacre, one of the contestants for the 2020 Miss Dominica Pageant was officially presented to her community on Sunday, December 6, 2019.

Primrose, the winner of the Miss WobDwiyet title in 2016, has a passion for fashion and her platform for this year’s Miss Dominica pageant is Culture as a pathway to community development.

Below are some photos which were taken at yesterday’s launch of Primerose David.

