Information programmes, calypso extravanganza for first-ever Calypso Day on Thursday

Virtual Calypso King Daryl Bobb said he is satisfied with the level of participation thus far for the first ever ‘Calypso Day’ carded for May 27th.

The observance is expected to begin at midnight on the said date and the idea is to create or regenerate the consciousness of the people in calypso and understanding calypso.

“The idea, from the day it was announced, most people found it to be a fantastic idea because it really sheds some light on calypso and people have been wanting more out of calypso more than just a calypso competition that comes about once a year,” Bobb told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Tuesday.

He continued, “People want to celebrate calypso more than just two months or 6 weeks in the year and this gives them an opportunity to do that.”

According to him, since the date has been announced the media has been enthusiastic about participating.

“When it comes to calypso the media has always been enthusiastic about participating, but this one goes more in depth,” he stated. “It’s a calypso day and it will be an annual event.”

Meanwhile, Bobb came up with the idea of hosting a ‘Calypso Festival’ in 2022 since more business people are expressing interest in hosting events.

“Other business people have expressed interest in doing events, but we realize that the event will only be held for one day and that doesn’t give enough time and space for more events to occur on that same day,” he explained. “In 2022 we need to announce and organize more than just a ‘Calypso Day’, but organize the calypso festival which will start from ‘Calypso Day’.”

He believes it will add more days to the program where more people can participate.

Apart from the radio programs and the promoting of Calypso on the airwaves, the Swinging Stars Band has decided to host a virtual calypso extravaganza at the Old Mill Cultural Centre to begin from 8:00PM.

Calypsonians will include: Observer, Sour Sour, Daddy Chess, Dice, Tasha P, Bobb, Karessah, Sye, Hunter, Scrunter, Checko and Jaydee.

The event will cost $30 and only 150 people will be allowed at the venue.