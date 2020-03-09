International Women’s Day in the Caribbean: Reflections on Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Navigating the Workplace

Women have an essential role to play in order to build a Caribbean that is resilient and realizes its growth potential. The region has made substantial progress toward gender equality, particularly in women’s education achievement and joining the workforce.
In a poll of @WBCaribbean Twitter followers, 67.4% of respondents indicated that access to finance is still a barrier to women entrepreneurs, and 50% voted that harassment is a main barrier facing Caribbean women. Women today have only three-quarters of the legal rights that men have, according to a new index released by the World Bank…
