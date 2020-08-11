Interview with US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo on US-China relations

Editor’s Note: Dominica News Online (DNO) recently published an interview done by Xinhua News Agency in which the Chinese Foreign Minister addressed China-US relations from a Chinese perspective. In the interest of fairness, we sought and obtained a published interview with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo which was conducted by Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.

QUESTION: Joining me right now with his reaction and the state of affairs right now between the U.S. and China is U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mr. Secretary, it’s great to have you this morning. Thanks very much for being here.

SECRETARY POMPEO: Maria, it’s great to be with you this morning on this important topic.

QUESTION: So I want to start with the U.S. sanctioning the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corporation and two of its officials for their connection to the human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Tell us about this company, its reach, why these sanctions are important in terms of moving the needle on what’s taking place.

SECRETARY POMPEO: Well, the risk to the people in that region has been great. I’ve talked about this. This is the greatest human rights violation of this century to date. And what we have attempted to do is make clear to China, if you want to participate on the world stage, you can’t engage in behavior like this. So we’ve begun to impose sanctions on the individuals and businesses involved in this.

The most recent set of sanctions put out by the Department of Treasury will put the businesses operating there on notice they’ve got to change their behavior, they’ve got to stop using slave labor, they’ve got to stop participating in these systems that have been connected to forced sterilizations, forced abortions. These are terrible, terrible things that are taking place there, and we’re going to impose real costs on those businesses.

This company is involved in the cotton trade and so has deep connectivity to Western businesses, including those in the United States. And we’ve been very clear: We’ve told U.S. businesses to take a real, deep look into their supply chains. I don’t think companies – some brand names here in America – want to be connected to what’s taking place there.

Go to the full interview.