Interview with US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo on US-China relations

Editor’s Note: Dominica News Online (DNO) recently published an interview done by Xinhua News Agency in which the Chinese Foreign Minister addressed China-US relations from a Chinese perspective. In the interest of fairness, we sought and obtained a published interview with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo which was conducted by Maria Bartiromo of Fox News.
QUESTION: Joining me right now with his reaction and the state of affairs right now between the U.S. and China is U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mr. Secretary, it’s great to have you this morning. Thanks very much for being here.
SECRETARY POMPEO: Maria, it’s great to be with you this morning on this important topic.
QUESTION: So I want to start with the U.S. sanctioning the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corporation and two of its officials for their connection to the human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Tell us about this company, its reach, why these sanctions are important in terms of moving the needle on what’s taking place.
SECRETARY POMPEO: Well, the risk to the people in that region has been great. I’ve talked about this. This is the greatest human rights violation of this century to date. And what we have attempted to do is make clear to China, if you want to participate on the world stage, you can’t engage in behavior like this. So we’ve begun to impose sanctions on the individuals and businesses involved in this.
The most recent set of sanctions put out by the Department of Treasury will put the businesses operating there on notice they’ve got to change their behavior, they’ve got to stop using slave labor, they’ve got to stop participating in these systems that have been connected to forced sterilizations, forced abortions. These are terrible, terrible things that are taking place there, and we’re going to impose real costs on those businesses.
This company is involved in the cotton trade and so has deep connectivity to Western businesses, including those in the United States. And we’ve been very clear: We’ve told U.S. businesses to take a real, deep look into their supply chains. I don’t think companies – some brand names here in America – want to be connected to what’s taking place there.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
China is saying we must come together to fight this pandemic.But it’s because of your crookedness or wickedness the whole world is suffering.
Trump was giving the WTO plenty more than what was required.More than what Obama was giving.
U.S. $893 million, U.K $434.8 million, Germany $292.1 million. Japan $214.2 million, Canada $100.5 million, Norway $86.4 million, CHINA $86 million.
The U.S. provided 14.67% of the World Health Organization total funding, whereas China provided just 0.21%
We must remember China started this virus in Wuhan,and make sure no one leave this city and go anywhere in China.At the same time let them spread it to the rest of the world.
Taiwan let the WTO know of the virus and how dangerous it was. Instead they were there protecting China and lying to the world.When Trump took action Jan.31.20 to protect Americans, the head of the WHO calling him racist. So Trump gave them time to put their house in order.He was ignored so he act
Spoken like a true Trump agent. Trump is the only one who is saying that the virus started in China. No one know where it started first. Some think that it was spontaneous and escaped from labs in some developed countries.
When the information about the virus came out Trump said that it was fake news, now Trump is saying that the virus will go away. When certain protocol were recommended by medical scientists Trump dismissed them. When shot down was recommended he was reluctant to cooperate and prematurely ordered business to open.
Now he is blaming China for his incompetence and don’t care attitude.
He wants to get out of the WHO because he is driven by the urge to control all with his authoritarian tendencies. Because the USA spends the most on world organizations it should control the world. He tried the same idea with NATO, the UN, the G20 and the G7.
This liar in chief shows every attribute of a modern dictator.
“My word is law” he thinks “I am always…
@J.John-Charles, why don’t you put a zip on it and hide yourself under a rock or somewhere where you can’t be seen or heard. Your God (Racist Trump) will meet his demise at the November elections and will be dragged to Jail kicking and screaming for all his crookedness over the past four years as President. I’ll be eagerly waiting too hear from the likes of you then. Until then, please do us all a favor and disappear.
As a graduate coming out of the Imperialist school of the Americas, Mr Pompeo is hell bent on showing off diminished American power. China have been politically manipulating the US of A for some time , cheap manufactured goods on behalf of American businesses, have made China a truly remarkable story. Today, as far as the Americans are concerned, China have become to BIG, they must be curtailed by any means necessary, and like all the prior Nations that have stood up to the USA, they will have to pay a tremendous price. It is a PRICE that China is willing to pay as we speak, this vast East Asian Nation, is no longer willing to be a FOOT stool ever again. China’ Colonizers and Nemesis England and the USA are in the process of trying to politically assassinate China at every move. Demonizing, Sanctions, and you name it, is all in play presently. Mr Pompeo has started to portray the worst side of IMPERIALISM, but is there any good in this EVIL Doctrine?
In turning Hong Kong back to China.Great Britain and China agreed there would be one country, with two system.Hong Kong will remain with its capitalist system. Now China is backing away.
Hong Kong was always a part of China. The agreement imposed UK will on China.
How can you have two system of government in one country. Even if it was a federation, but China is a unitary state. UK would never let Northern Ireland have a different system. USA would never let Texas have a different type of government. China observes a central planning socialist system which is also called a communist system. UK observes a free enterprise or capitalist system with socialist tendency. China is not going to have an other Taiwan within its territory. You think they want a three China system. You think UK wants a four British system with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Remember how they put down the IRA disagreement.
Britain and USA are just practicing their usual divide and rule tactics. China is strong enough to counter attack and defend its sovereignty.
China may or may not carry out any conditions of the agreement because the agreement is no more.
One of the reasons why Miss Charles introduced the economic citizenship in Dominica. She thought some business people from Hong Kong, would choose Dominica instead of living under communist China.
Thank you DNO. I took note of your comments re the interview of the Chinese Foreign Minister.I planned to add something but…leave it as is.
Thanks
Thanks DNO for those two interviews. What stick in my mind is the Secretary insist that USA can free Hong Kong from China, But the China official declared that Hong Kong is an integral part of China. That it is exercising legal sovereignty over Hong Kong in accordance with international law and the articles of the United Nations.
Is America interfering in the internal affairs of China ?
As far as I know by agreement Hong Kong became a British enclave for a certain period. Now that this time frame has expired Britain has no authority over Hong Kong anymore, that is just my opinion.
Why?
Why is this interview needed to be posted here? Especially from this man? A man who lies every time he speaks. Why are you DNO being a mouth piece for him?
Especially given his administration has foolishly told Americans not to travel to Dominica due to Covid-19.
Although, unless they are citizens, we should not be allowing Americans or Brazilians anywhere near Dominica.
But the shere ignorance of this man and his administration and your posting his cynical rhetoric on a Dominica news site? This isn’t news. Its straight propaganda.
ADMIN: We already published the interview with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi we also published this article for those who wanted a view from the other side.
Admin your answer to this post should be “because that is the right thing to do.” This is called balance reporting. Thanks.
one is a Q&A with the other is Mike Pompeo who does not do balance. He just lies and lies and lies. Its pure propaganda and war mongering and should not be allowed.
@Openmind you hit the nail right on the head, but the biggest lie of all is Trump saying that if team Joe and Kamala wins China will take over USA and Americans will be speaking Chinese.
Trump and his Republican will become obsulate in November. In January 2021 we will have a new world without all that political hatred. America will once again be seen as a civilized country like the Obama era.
These guys will be swept out of power in November anyway. So they can go about braying like donkeys and try and bully little islands like DA as much as they can, because we don’t dance to their tunes with regard to their trade war with China, Venezuela and Cuba. We will reset our relationship with the US once these mongrels are out of the way.