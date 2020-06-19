IOM SURVEY: A Review of Post Hurricane Maria Migration

Did you or someone you know migrate from Dominica (for a short time, or an extended period) after Hurricane Maria? Are you still out there? Or have you returned? What was your experience like?

If you left Dominica in the first 6 months after Hurricane Maria (before the end of February 2018), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) solicits your participation in a confidential study to help build greater understanding.

IOM is conducting the study “A Review of Post Hurricane Maria Migration” on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Planning, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting. The study will seek to identify the reasons people migrated, how their movements were facilitated, and how they fared in the countries which hosted them. The exercise is intended to contribute to a better understanding of environmental migration, facilitate development planning and contribute to evidence-based policymaking in Dominica.

The multi-lingual survey is being rolled out for adults and children, in close collaboration with authorities in the education and local government sectors and is also available directly on the IOM Dominica Facebook page, or at the links below. Please complete if it is relevant to you, and pass on to other individuals you know, as all contributions will be extremely important.

We thank you for accessing the survey links below (in English, Spanish, and Creole): They are accessible till midnight of June 30th, 2020.

IOM Post Hurricane Maria Survey

IN ENGLISH:

FOR ADULTS – Link: https://forms.gle/qze2nZadbJLBZq1cA

FOR CHILDREN (9-17 years old) with consent form – Link: https://forms.gle/2uUf87ngNpLWfy1n9

FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS (18-24 yrs old) – Link: https://forms.gle/9HznbiKJ5BXD34MF9

ENEspañol: (for adults)https://forms.gle/JvhtsrpFZwTAwxQcA

EN CREOLE HAITIENNE: (for adults)https://forms.gle/DUh8zHj3KR3JJ1qK9

The team at IOM Dominica looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in the international community to support the Government of Dominica in managing the growing operational challenges of internal, inward and outward migration, in a way that will support the social and economic development of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

For information on IOM and its work call, text or WhatsApp(767) 275-3225or malleyne@iom.int

NOTE TO THE EDITOR

International Organization of Migration / IOM

The International Organization for Migration was established in 1951 and is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration, committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. In 2016 IOM became part of the United Nations as the first agency specialized in all areas of migration.Dominica became a member of the IOM in December 2017.

The core function of IOM is “building migration management capacities” where it is most needed, through providing for training of stakeholders to make a difference; development of national policies;engaging the diaspora for development; creating livelihood opportunities and setting up new government institutions.

IOM works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration, promote international cooperation on migration issues, assist in the search for practical solutions to migration problems and provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people. www.iom.int