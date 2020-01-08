UPDATE: Dozens have been killed in Iranian missile attack against US air bases in Iraq

Iran has carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani.
According to the BBC, more than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, west of Baghdad.
The initial response from Washington was muted. President Trump tweeted that all was well and said casualties and damage were being assessed.
However, early reports indicate that as many as 80 US troops may have been killed in Iran’s attack according to claims by Iran State Television as reported in a Washington Post report.
In light of that it should also be stated here that during the Iran Air strike, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 jet flight from Iran also crashed killing all 176 passengers on board. What is not clear at this time is whether the air strikes or the on going war between Iran and the US had anything to do with the crash. It is things like this that should cause Dominicans to be very worried because of the many Iranians that have our passport, not forgetting one of PM Skerrit’s key friend was also an Iranian running from justice by the name of Alireza Monfared. Can you just imagine what would become of Dominica if any Iranian national with our Dominica Passport would do anything stupid Skerrit? I hope Skerrit and Francine call all those Iranians they sold our passport to and warn them not to do anything stupid
How does this war between Iran and the US apply to Dominica? Well first thing first: I thank God Ross University has left Dominica because with all these Iranians with Dominica passport, who knows how Ross could be an easy target for the Iranians?
But that does not mean Dominica is not a serious player or threat because of the many Iranians that invested in the kimpinski hotel of Skerrit. In fact when one takes a walk inside Portsmouth you see so many foreigners from the middle east and only Skerrit knows who they are and what they doing in Dominica. Right now before I board a plane to and from Dominica I have to look at the passengers on board and trust me, if I see anyone from the Middle East, I getting off that plane because I just cannot trust these new CBI citizens from Iran in particular that Skerrit gave our passports to