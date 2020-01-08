UPDATE: Dozens have been killed in Iranian missile attack against US air bases in Iraq

Iran has carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

According to the BBC, more than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, west of Baghdad.

The initial response from Washington was muted. President Trump tweeted that all was well and said casualties and damage were being assessed.

However, early reports indicate that as many as 80 US troops may have been killed in Iran’s attack according to claims by Iran State Television as reported in a Washington Post report.

