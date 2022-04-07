Island wide improvement to farm access roads to benefit over 700 farmers, expand acreage and production

The Government of Commonwealth of Dominica, with funding provided by the European Union Development Fund (EDF) under the 11th Economic Development Fund (EDF) contract, has commenced the rehabilitation of feeder roads within all seven agricultural regions.

Contracts totaling EC$9,943,819.47, have been awarded and signed for rehabilitation works in Castle Bruce, Grandbay, Paix Bouche, La Plaine, Calibishie, Carholm, Wesley and Morne Rachette Heights.

The Ministry of the Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security has identified and prioritized these rehabilitation works to ensure that critical attention is focused on areas already engaged in commercialized production or those with strong potential to engage in large scale production or high value crops.

The rehabilitation works of over forty-six (46) miles of road and an improved physical infrastructure will enhance agricultural value-chain, improve commercial competitiveness, and increase overall farm productivity.

Over seven hundred (700) farmers/landowners with fifteen hundred (1500) acres of land will benefit directly from these improvements. The Ministry projects further expansion in production of over 1400 acres upon the completion of the improvements to the road networks. The contribution of agriculture to the island’s food security and environmental sustainability is vital, and these physical improvements in farm roads are expected to foster domestic agricultural production, increase employment opportunities for rural farm families, enhance market access and attract new entrants into the sector, multiplying the benefits to be derived from agricultural development.