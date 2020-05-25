Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges in Jerusalem court

Just days after he began a new term in office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being tried in Jerusalem court for corruption.

Mr Netanyahu, 70, is the first standing leader to face trial in the country’s history. He denies accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

According to a BBC news report, when he arrived at the courthouse for a brief hearing, he said the cases were aimed at “toppling him in any way possible”.

Netanyahu has sworn back into office as head of a rare unity government a week ago.

His political rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to share power following three inconclusive elections in under a year.

He has rejected calls by opponents to step down while he fights the cases.

