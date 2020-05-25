Israeli prime minister faces corruption charges in Jerusalem court

Just days after he began a new term in office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being tried in Jerusalem court for corruption.
Mr Netanyahu, 70, is the first standing leader to face trial in the country’s history. He denies accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
According to a BBC news report, when he arrived at the courthouse for a brief hearing, he said the cases were aimed at “toppling him in any way possible”.
Netanyahu has sworn back into office as head of a rare unity government a week ago.
His political rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to share power following three inconclusive elections in under a year.
He has rejected calls by opponents to step down while he fights the cases.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Israel’s Justice System is blind. No one is above the law. If Dominica were a true democracy, Mr. Skerrit will be presently serving time behind bars instead of occupying the office of the prime minister. Imagine just after he audience is deaf. a couple of months after voting the of returning this nakedly corrupt, uncaring, deceptive maladministration to power, the country is pregnant with hunger, pain, suffering and hopelessness. The electors were forewarned over and over about this unwise decision.
* It requires wisdom to understand wisdom; the music is nothing if the audience is deaf. Too many turned a deaf ear to Mr. Linton. Regardless of your political colour, the man was precisely right. While you are suffering, Skerrit and his Cabinet of cold blooded misfits are enjoying their champaign life.
Leaders facing corruption charge all over the world except in Dominica,where we see corruption in broad daylight but police don’t care. We see NG Lap Seng jailed in NY for corruption and other crimes and we saw pictures of Skerrit in the middle of it but the police didn’t even care to investigate Skerrit. We see Skerrits friend Aliereza Monfared, jailed in Iran for 20 yrs and just b4 he was picked up in the DR, he was hiding in Dominica for 6 months and was seen with Skerrit and Nanthan in particular several times and yet the police never investigated any of them, although he had his vehicle in Dominica and we all know who was last seen driving it. We heard of a local friend of Skerrit attempting to deposit over a $1M dollars, yet police failed to investigate. Al Jazeera gave us evidence of Monfared transferring over $200k into a petrol account in Portsmouth, yet no investigation. Recently we learnt that CWI was the conduit for 134k to cricket Dominica during the time of Nanthan, yet
As he should. Netanyahu is a currupt racist. his rise to power has made him fearful of losing his position, and will do what it takes to keep it. Has he allowed any ethiopian beta israelites in his cabinet yet?