J. Astaphan & Company and Vibes Radio partner to bring radio commentary of Windies cricket

Long-serving commercial business J. Astaphans & Company Ltd. has joined forces with Vibes Radio in sponsoring the broadcast of the ongoing West Indies vs Sri Lanka series.

Back in January, Cricket West Indies (CWI), signed a two-year agreement with Vibes Radio, for exclusive radio commentary rights to all West Indies home international matches and regional tournaments.

At the handing over of the sponsorship cheque, Senior News/Sports Reporter at Vibes Radio, Alyan Christopher said the new opportunity created by CWI with Vibes Radio ensures that the magic of West Indies cricket is accessed in every corner of the Caribbean and internationally.

“Vibes Radio is working with a network of radio stations in the Caribbean, from Jamaica to Guyana, to provide exciting ball-by-ball commentary access to all home tests, ODI’s, and T20I’s for West Indies,” Christopher said.

As a result of this union, Christopher stated, CWI, for the first time, will provide digital live radio commentary to fans in the Caribbean and around the world via the West Indies Cricket YouTube channel and the Windies web page at www.windiescricket.com.

Expressing gratitude to J. Astaphan and Co Ltd. for their financial assistance, Vibes Radio Cricket Producer, Andrew Mason, stated, “we thank you and look forward to a long-lasting partnership as we promote West Indies Cricket by way of radio commentaries.”

Marketing Specialist at J. Astaphan and Company Ltd, Casey Henry, highlighted the importance of making cricket accessible to all its fans and conveyed his company’s joy in being part of that undertaking.

“This is always especially impactful because cricket commentary is being made available to millions of people across the Caribbean and the wider world. So the scope is really massive for J. Astaphan and Company Ltd as well as for Vibes Radio so it’s a win-win situation and we’re really happy about that,” Henry told those gathered.

He thanked the Vibes team for the invitation to come on board to help keep the flame of West Indies Cricket alive, adding “we look forward to more collaborations such as these.”

As part of the sponsorship, for the local listenership, J. Astaphan and Company Ltd will organize a quiz that will be broadcast during the live games and one lucky winner will get a chance to receive an EC $150.00 shopping voucher which can be used at any one of the companies business locations.

Vibes Radio is also working with a network of radio stations across the Caribbean to provide commentary access to all men’s and women’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, the four-day West Indies Championship and the women’s T20 Blaze.