Jackpot winners split EC$860,000

For the first time in history, two lucky lotto winners have split the Super Six Jackpot of $EC860,000.

Shana Roberts of Portsmouth and Larry Alcendor of Grand Bay were both presented cheques of $EC430,000.

Sales and Marketing Manager at the Dominica National Lottery (DNL), Kent George said at the presentation ceremony today Friday, that Robert’s ticket was self-chosen while Alcendor’s numbers were chosen via the quick pick method.

Alcendor, a thirty-three-year-old, said he will spend his earnings wisely.

“Honestly it is a nice feeling. I mean $EC430,000 is a lot of money to be spent wisely I must say. The experience about that is when you look at the ticket and you really see you have the six numbers, you don’t even know what to think again…you could hardly even sleep the night until you get to the office,” Alcendor stated.

On November 19th, 2018 Kerisha Roberts of Portsmouth was presented with a Super Six cheque of $EC 610,000.

There is also another super six draw this evening where $EC235,000 could be won.

The Super Six Jackpot is played in the four Windward islands – Dominica, St.Lucia, St.Vincent and Grenada.

Meanwhile, the DNL continues its ongoing Big Four Christmas promotion in which two cars are up for grabs.

To enter, you must spend $10.00 on the Big Four game, spell the word C-A-R and attach your tickets together.

The promotion ends on December 27th, 2019.