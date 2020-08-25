James, Shillingford, reappointed as UWP representatives on Electoral Commission

Wayne James and Hillary Shillingford have been reappointed as the representatives of the parliamentary opposition on the Electoral Commission.
They took their oaths on Monday, August 24, before President Charles Savarin.
Both pledged to continue the work they started in the interest of Dominica.
The government is entitled to nominate two representatives to the Commission.
The President appoints the Chairman to complete a five-member Committee.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that attorney, Lennox Lawrence, took his oath of office today as one of the government-appointed members.
We have no information at this point as to who the other government representative and the Chairman will be.
Click here another UWP JACKA.If Skerrit is so corrupt,why is the international community pouring money into Dominica?The election observers(all of them)said the 2019 election in Dominica was FREE and FAIR.The Chinese,Venezuelans and Cubans has never trained our police.All weapons used by the police are American made.A large number of the police were trained by the US SPECIAL FORCES.The police Marine section,are supplied with boats arms and ammunition and trained by the USA.Click here the Americans do not like TRAITORS.I can tell you in the 70’s and 80’s if you disrespected the police in anyway you would pay.If you touch a police you would be shot.Ask the people of Fonde Cole,what happened after a police was shot and killed in Glasgow.There is no police brutality in Dominica,Nicholas George former police superintendent know that.Why do you think George is not talking about POLICE BRUTALITY?
Congrats men . Hope you all did not shake hand with the black polish style man.
Continue to enlighten the men and women of Dominica and those overseas.
Every sit, every nominees every appointment or reappointment is more power to the working class, WORKERS!!!!!!!!!!!! working to build a better Dominica .
Only one person, one party, building anything in DA and empowering the working class, and it’s certainly not the UWP. They are more bent on destruction rather than helping to build. Get your facts right.
It is of great concern that this state of affairs means that the electoral commission is not properly constituted and we therefore have a non functional institution as required by our constitution. This really questions the authority and functionality of the President.
Lets get it in fellers. We need that reform asap. also we need to put something in there to punish those who are non dominican and voting or put of dominica for more than 5 years and voting. the law has to be observed. Yes it is in law,
@click here, you talking a load of BS, you make no sense at all shut up and get back to your cage!
Man bites dog, your name alone says who the animal is. you sound just like reggie and the PM. Insultive, disrespectful, arrogant…and not too smart. all the characteristics of an imbecile. a low grade imbecile at that. Now not im not saying you are, im just saying you present the characteristics. However if it looks like a .uck and quacks like a duck…
Once my name is on the list. I am Dominican. I am eligible to VOTE.
Wayne and Shillingford can not stop REGGAE.
Put it in your pipes and smoke.
Kid on the block thats is the problem. the list needs to be revamped. the law says one thing, but the administration acts contradictory and refuses to revamp the list. Also Raggae is a righteous musical genre. Promotes the equality and wellbeing of the people. it chants down babylon and curruption and currupt governments that profit and benefit off the backs of the people who only get crumbs if anything at all while the leaders get right overnight. I personally dont think laborites listen to it, otherwise they would act in accordance. Reggae needs to continue, especially for people like you Kid. People like you think we are doing well, but thats because you have nothing to measure yourself against. Maybe all you know is dlp, which is a sad story for you.
You all not in power and talking about punishing people. Imagine what will happen if the UWP as it is presently constituted ever control power in Dominica. It will be truly a police state.
So you in power? Even if i voted labour im not in power. Skerrit is. Dominica already is a police state. When police abuse their priviledges and misuse their power. These are signs of a police state. We never had or needed riot gear. But now.. any gathering is rifles and riot gear. Even for the protests we had in the 90 for bus drivers. we handled that properly. But all you can give is ignorance i guess. You all totally ignore the laws of the land. Move like we have no class or standards. Allow anything to happen. If UWP came into power i can see some integrity, standards and accountability coming into place. I can see industries flourishing, manufacturing and production improving. In 2020 why cant a manufacturer get access to a turn-key production facility where all they do is bring their machinery? or a call center get a place to house 100 or 200 people to open overnight? thats how it happens in our sister islands. Why is geothermal 15 years n nothing yet? No marina, roseau still …
People like you will never know your country’s full potential because you lack courage to let someone else take the lead for only 5 years. You prefer stay mediocre for 20 more years out of fear from the unknown. Some will say before workers this workers that. But the uwp of today has much different people than of 25 years ago. New team. IF thats the case we shold talk about when DLP and PJ almost sold us to kkk members and communist. How PJ was kicked out of government and sent to the kalaboose. How they tried to destroy our future and give it to racists. If we going back then lets go back. DLP only came into power because of Freedom. Make sure you remember that. Nobody wanted labour. and they could have never beat uwp if not fro freedom. Pity charles savarin, die hard freedomite turn labour. No scruples. Same for Lauren Bannis who was Uwp. Same for Ji. No scruples no integrity.
Can’t leave what I already have for what I have not seen.
Especially a bunch of flip (floppers) like the UWP members and followers.