James, Shillingford, reappointed as UWP representatives on Electoral Commission

Wayne James and Hillary Shillingford have been reappointed as the representatives of the parliamentary opposition on the Electoral Commission.

They took their oaths on Monday, August 24, before President Charles Savarin.

Both pledged to continue the work they started in the interest of Dominica.

The government is entitled to nominate two representatives to the Commission.

The President appoints the Chairman to complete a five-member Committee.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that attorney, Lennox Lawrence, took his oath of office today as one of the government-appointed members.

We have no information at this point as to who the other government representative and the Chairman will be.