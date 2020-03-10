Jamaica confirms first imported case of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Jamaica today confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton revealed, in a statement, that the patient is a Jamaican female who had travelled from the United Kingdom, which has cases of COVID-19, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Tuffton said the woman arrived in Jamaica on March 4, presented to the public health system on March 9, and has been in isolation since then.

He said based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health professionals suspected COVID-19. A clinical sample was collected and sent to the National Influenza Centre, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis today at approximately 11:00 am. The patient and family members have been informed.

Tuffton added that the patient’s infection was travel-related. However, he mentioned that steps are being taken to prevent the risk of community spread, among them, the dispatch of a health team to the home of the patient for assessment and initiation of public health measures, the identification and contact tracing for all possible exposed persons and a meeting of ministry officials with members of staff at the hospital and the necessary interventions put in place.

There are now four Caribbean countries confirmed with the virus.

The others are Dominican Republic, St Martin, and St Barts.