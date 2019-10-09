Japan donates 10 million EC worth of equipment and supplies to Dominica

Approximately $10 million dollars’ worth of equipment and supplies have been donated to Dominica from the government of Japan.

The donation, made through the Japanese Grant Aid Programme included loaders, chainsaws, dump trucks, command vehicles and compactor trucks.

They were handed over at a ceremony at the Windsor Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The equipment will go to the Ministry of Public Works and Ports, Fire and Ambulance Department, The Officer of Disaster Management (ODM) and the Solid Waste Management Corporation.

Three programmes have been implemented under the Japanese Grant Aid Programme for Economic and Social Development.

Material and equipment under programme 3 are currently being received, some of which includes generators, water pumps. The Beneficiary Agencies are the ODM, The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Francine Baron said the investment of the Japanese government has not only been in building infrastructure, but it includes investments in capacity building which is also of critical importance to us.

According to her over the past 4 years in response to Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria the government of Japan has provided the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica equipment and supplies valued in excess of EC$9 million.

“The equipment and supplies have helped to build resilience and improve the efficiency of critical first response agencies,” she said.

Meantime Ambassador of Japan to Dominica, His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama said the donation will contribute to better preparedness and resiliency over the country to natural disasters.

“It is in everyone’s best interest that this equipment will be properly utilized and kept well maintained”, he said.

Project Manager of Japanese Grant Aid, Samuel Carrette also spoke at the handing over ceremony.

He appealed to recipients of the vehicles to take care of them and put them to optimum use to advance development of the country.