Jay Dee is 2020 calypso monarch

Tasha P copped the 1st runner up position with De Webb taking 2nd runner up and Bingo securing the 3rd runner up position.
Dominica has a new calypso monarch.
Jude “Jaydee” Delauney, five years after he first entered the carnival calypso competition, has hit the jackpot. He delivered two sterling performances to outshine the nine other finalists at the finals held on Saturday night at the Windsor Park forecourt.
Congrats to the new king. I am a Dice fan but I could take Jay See this year and to be blunt, I feel Dice maybe helped Jay See by intention because it’s hard to see Dice flopped as badly as he did. But as far as the runner ups are concerned bI can’t believe Bob was not first or second. Bingo is a St. Lucian that may have voted last year for Skerrit and then when things fall apart, he runs back to St. Lucia therefore the man should not be part of our Calypso and to be placed. Shame on Dominica again. Our Calypso is our history and culture and no damn foreigners should participate
The competition was great. Minus the mishaps the calypsonians had and the slow progression of the acts, I think it was fantastic. The monarch and first runner-up definitely worked for these positions. Congratulations to the gorgeous Tasha and King Jaydee.
I thought a competition was about the best performer winning. It’s very shocking that you would say no more Dice and it’s time for new blood. Is that how it is done? Nevertheless, Jaydee’s crown was well deserved and I congratulate him.
I said it and will say it again the calypso assn. need to retire the names of former calypsonians. We cannot have guys recycling the names of calypsonian knowing
that these guys work hard when they were competing. Take for instance Bingo who made the famous Point Mitchel girls. And sang with the Gaylords. Dice (Dennis Arkie) we must give respect to these and retire their names. because we cannot go to Trinidad and use the name Sparrow , Kitchener or melody. If you are related is ok but you would have to add son or daughter of so and so. We must have some kind of standard not just have people come up and give a name.
Congratulation hard work always pay off at lass no more Dice is time we put him out of lime light let new blood prevail. Lets have a peaceful carnival.