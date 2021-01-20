JCI Dominica holds annual installation and award ceremony

On Monday 11th January 2021, JCI Dominica held its Annual Installation and Awards Ceremony of its 2021 Board of Directors at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Conference Room, under the theme: Celebrating A Legacy.’’
The event began with opening remarks by Past President James Rodney, reinforcing the meaning and purpose of the JCI mission. This was followed by Immediate Past President Meritta Hyacinth, who in her farewell remarks encouraged the 2021 board to run the race with purpose and dedication. She further challenged the incoming board with the following quote “you have to fight the good fight, you have to finish the race, you have to keep the faith, you have to show quality in your work and in your service togetherness.”
Economist, motivational speaker, and General Manager of the Dominica Co-operative Society League LTD, Mr. Phoenix Belfield was the featured speaker. He urged the newly installed board that there are steps they should consider when building a legacy. He went on to list the four (4) steps;
- You have to cultivate a sincere heart to make a difference
- Build around your talents
- Selflessness
- You must become the change you want to see
The incoming 2021 President Jeannel David in her address reminded members that JCI Dominica is a diverse organization. She went on to say “we are creating an impact and changing lives, building leaders and developing minds. We stand on the foundation of service to humanity for we know that this is the best work of life”. She further stated that; “this year marks 61 years of JCI in the Caribbean. Each year, JCI local organizations from the region come together at our National Convention to share ideas and experiences on creating positive change. JCI Dominica will be privileged to host such a remarkable event under the theme “Mabrika Mabrika” – Celebrating diversity from October 12th to 16th 2021 at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.”
The 2021 Board of Directors reads as follows:
Elected members:
President – Jeannel David
Immediate Past President – Meritta Hyacinth
Executive Vice President – Lyndelle Felix
Vice President Internal – Aisha JnoBaptise
Vice President External – Dervon Laurent
Secretary General – Donna Joseph
Treasurer – Naphana Mason
Appointed Members:
Assistant Secretary Treasurer – Aquenel Victorine
Legal Counsel – Mickael Desbonnes
Training and Protocol Officer – Britney Clarke
Public Relations Officer- Annica Benjamin
Parliamentarian – Jemma Julien
Special Awards
Committee of the Year: Peace is Possible and World Clean Up Day – Chaired by JC Valina Shillingford
Chairperson of the Year: EVP Lyndelle Felix – Kiddies Carnival
Professionalism: PLC Monita Nicholls-James
Outstanding Leadership: President Jeannel David
Discovery and Impact: VP Aisha Jno Baptiste
Ambassador: JC Britney Clarke
Dedication and Service: AST Aquenel Victorine
Most Improve Member: AST Aquenel Victorine, JC Charlan Commodore
Most Outstanding New Member: JC Annica Benjamin
Most Outstanding Board Member: JC Jeannel David
Most Outstanding Member: Lyndelle Felix
Advisory Board Award: Meritta Hyacinth
Past NVP Daniel Reid Presidential Award: Meritta Hyacinth
Past NVP Daniel Reid Leadership Award: Jeannel David
Special Public Recognition
Most Outstanding Public Supporter: Mrs. Shanner Hamilton
Most Outstanding Private Sector Supporter
Achipelago Trading
Fashion Line Store
Dr. Damian Dublin
Digicel Dominica
