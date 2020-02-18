JCI (Dominica) teams up with DFC for Kiddies Carnival 2020

The Dominica Festivals Committee and the Junior Chamber International (JCI- Dominica) are teaming up to present this year’s Kiddies Carnival, on Sunday 23rd, February, at the Carnival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt, Roseau, Dominica.

This year’s Kiddies Carnival which is being held on the eve of the Real Mas, is an opportunity for the children and young people to have their fun for the annual carnival, participating in various activities planned by the organisers.

Kiddies Carnival 2020 will include a parade of children dressed in Carnival or come as you like costumes along the streets of Roseau. The parade begins at 12 noon at Peebles Park on February 23, 2020, continues along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard onto Kennedy Avenue to end at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium where a wide variety of fun activities will await the children.

Entertainment will be provided by local bands until 6 pm. A Ballon Art will also participate in Kiddies Carnival with colourful balloon-shaped costumes.

Parents and guardians of children who intend to participate can contact the DFC or JCI members to register their children for only $5.