In a lightning fast format, Jefferson Lee Joseph scored a crucial touch down to help clinch Gold medals for the France Rugby Sevens Team who triumphed over Fiji at the Paris Olympics over the weekend according to Planet Rugby.

The touchdown was made more relevant due to the quick pace of the match, the entire match was just 14 minutes long.

Joseph 21 who is the son of well-known Dominican singer Jeff Joseph of Grammacks plays the position of outside back for the French Rugby Sevens Team.

The final score of the tense exchange was 28-7.

*editors note* Rugby Sevens is a variation of Rugby Union where seven player teams compete in matches of seven minute halves as opposed to the 15 members per team with 40 minutes halves of Rugby Union.